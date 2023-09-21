86°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Arts & Culture

Historic Huntridge Theater shares new renderings — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2023 - 3:07 pm
 
New renderings show the planned renovations inside the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge T ...
New renderings show the planned renovations inside the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge Theater)
New renderings show the planned renovations inside the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge T ...
New renderings show the planned renovations inside the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge Theater)
New renderings show the planned renovations inside the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge T ...
New renderings show the planned renovations inside the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge Theater)
New renderings show the planned renovations inside the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge T ...
New renderings show the planned renovations inside the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge Theater)
New renderings show the planned renovations of the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge Theater)
New renderings show the planned renovations of the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge Theater)
New renderings show the planned renovations of the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge Theater)
New renderings show the planned renovations of the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge Theater)
New renderings show the planned renovations of the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge Theater)
New renderings show the planned renovations of the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge Theater)
New renderings show the planned renovations of the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge Theater)
New renderings show the planned renovations of the historic Huntridge Theater. (Huntridge Theater)
A crowd photographs as the Huntridge Theater marquee is lit on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Ve ...
A crowd photographs as the Huntridge Theater marquee is lit on Friday, April 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The historic Huntridge Theater released new renderings of its theater and cabaret space Tuesday amid its ongoing renovations.

The nearly 80-year-old theater, at East Charleston Boulevard and Maryland Parkway, was purchased by developer J Dapper in March 2021 for $4 million, and announced last year that renovations on the theater would begin this month.

In April, the theater lit its historic marquee for the first time in two decades.

Dapper told the Review-Journal in July 2022 that the theater was in “pretty bad shape” and was in the process of being cleaned and patched up to prevent trespassing. He said the theater’s redevelopment would cost between $18 and $22 million.

The theater closed in 2004 when its previous owners planned to do renovations that were not completed because of rising construction costs. The facility passed through several hands in the late 2000s and early 2010s before being purchased by Dapper.

Dapper told the Review-Journal last year that he expects the construction to take a year.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
‘What I did was wrong’: Poker player lied about having cancer to play in WSOP Main Event
2
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
Teens charged in hit-and-run killing to be tried as adults
3
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
4
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
Beloved SoCal coffee shop chain expanding to Las Vegas
5
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
Teens accused of killing retired police chief appear in court
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is gang tackled during the first half of an ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Raiders’ home opener, Life is Beautiful and iHeartRadio music fests, Knights vs. Kings and Marc Maron top the lineup for the week of Sept. 22-28.

(Sveta Lari)
Who Makes Culture? The arts begin at home
By / RJ

We’ve so ruthlessly professionalized the notion of culture that we often imagine it to be a thing that can be provided only by the elect, a strange noble peerage of those who have “made it.”

Jim Cowan, founder of Morpheus Fine Art, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, in L ...
Gatherer of the Iconoclasts
By / RJ

Tired of dead ends in Hollywood, Jim Cowan moved to Las Vegas and bet his career that the strange, surreal art he loved would be a big deal. It was a winning gamble.

More stories
‘Cruel Summer’ into fun fall: Taylor Swift concert movie coming in October
‘Cruel Summer’ into fun fall: Taylor Swift concert movie coming in October
Gilcrease Orchard requiring tickets for weekend visits
Gilcrease Orchard requiring tickets for weekend visits
Bigger room, bigger acts: Wiseguys comedy club opening 2nd Vegas location
Bigger room, bigger acts: Wiseguys comedy club opening 2nd Vegas location
Parade of Mischief returning to Downtown Summerlin next month
Parade of Mischief returning to Downtown Summerlin next month
These recent disasters have scarred Las Vegas-area mountains — PHOTOS
These recent disasters have scarred Las Vegas-area mountains — PHOTOS
See the latest glimpse at Sphere’s ‘Postcard From Earth’
See the latest glimpse at Sphere’s ‘Postcard From Earth’