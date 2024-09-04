101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Arts & Culture

How Las Vegas is getting an art museum of its own

A rendering of the planned Las Vegas Museum of Art. (Kéré Architecture)
A rendering of the planned Las Vegas Museum of Art. (Kéré Architecture)
More Stories
This July 17, 2019 file photo shows Jerry Seinfeld at the "Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee," p ...
Legendary comic extends Las Vegas Strip residency
Spiegelworld's new "DiscoShow" transports audiences to the disco scene of 1970s New Y ...
$40M Las Vegas production steps out for its premiere
Spectators watch the Sphere on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas ...
Turning it down: Sphere reduces sound to appease neighbors
Adele on stage to accept the award for Album of the Year at the Brit Awards 2022 in London Tues ...
No surprise here: Adele calling it quits after 100 Caesars shows
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 4, 2024 - 11:43 am
 
Updated September 4, 2024 - 12:43 pm

Las Vegas will hopefully be getting its very own art museum by the end of 2028, with Elaine Wynn and Roger Thomas championing the cause.

Wynn and Thomas, known for being interior designer for Wynn Resorts, joined Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting to secure land located in Symphony Park, while tearfully announcing plans for the museum, to be called the Las Vegas Museum of Art, as well as the architect for the project: Francis Kéré.

“We desperately need this [community],” Wynn, who co-founded Wynn Resorts with her former husband Steve Wynn, said. “It’s this concept — creating more community — that has inspired me to marshal one last effort of leadership to the city I love.”

The City Council approved entering into a partnership with the museum and the sale of 1.5 acres of land for a “less than fair market value.”

The 90,000-square-foot proposed art museum will include three exhibitions, gift shop, a cafe and an outside promenade, but no current plan for parking. The museum’s backers have until Jan. 6, 2027, to close on the land purchase and present financial details, but will most likely be sooner with plans to break ground in 2026.

The projected cost for the construction is $150 million, and the total campaign cost of $200 million, with plans to fund via grants, gifts, sponsors and donations. Prior to securing the land, organizers had already reached half of their funding goal. Additionally the museum will partner with the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, alongside it’s director Michael Govan and where Wynn serves as co-chair.

Red Ridge Development will be the developers on the project.

Kéré was the first native African to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize in 2022 — which Thomas called the “Nobel Prize of architecture”— and is known for his use of sustainable materials and architecture. The design for the museum will be inspired by Guardian Angel Cathedral located off the Strip.

“Francis is a man of the desert,” Thomas said. ”I believe that only a man of the desert can respond with full authenticity to designing an appropriate building solution for the American desert Southwest.”

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com and on X @EmersonDrewes.

MOST READ: POLITICS & GOVT
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES