How to buy tickets to Tim Burton exhibit at Las Vegas Neon Museum

This October, many of Tim Burton’s fantastical, spooky and imaginative creations will touch down at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas.

"Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum" will be an exhibition of Burton's original artwork beginning in October. These images are representative of the sort of large-scale sculptures and installations Burton will be creating specifically for the Neon Museum. (The Vox Agency)

And tickets finally are on sale.

General admission tickets to “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum” are $30, which allows for a one hour-long experience in the main Boneyard.

Tickets to “Tim Burton Brilliant!” are $24. The light projection show incorporates Tim Burton touches to illuminate unrestored signs. Children 2 and under are free for both experiences.

“Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum” will be the first time in nearly a decade that the American film director, producer, artist, writer and animator will stage an exhibition of his original fine art in the United States.

The landscape of the museum will serve as creative inspiration and many of the site-specific works of art will interact with the museum’s signs and marquees, some of which appeared in Burton’s film “Mars Attacks!”

In addition to his 1996 disaster film, Burton has directed blockbuster hits and cult classics including “Beetlejuice,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Big Fish,” “Alice in Wonderland” and “Edward Scissorhands.”

The exhibition will be staged at multiple locations including the Museum’s Main Collection Boneyard, its North Gallery and at the City of Las Vegas’ Boneyard Park across from the Visitors’ Center.

Neon Museum members receive free admission throughout the exhibit plus an invitation to an exclusive members-only preview day and special viewing hours during the exhibit’s run. Members will receive a limited-edition “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum” tote bag.

The exhibit runs Oct. 15 through Feb. 15 , however tickets are only available through Nov. 30 at this time.

Tickets can be purchased online at neonmuseum.org or by calling the Neon Museum at 702-387-6366 ext. 101.

