How you can design a wall at Area15
Area15 is putting out a call for young Las Vegas artists to design the walls of the soon-to-open experiential entertainment complex.
Las Vegas students and local digital designers may apply for a chance to be featured in Area15’s 360-degree projection-mapped event space when it opens sometime around May.
Using the theme of “technology,” applicants should build a video animation to transport visitors to a reality “does not exist.”
Three selected finalists will receive:
• The opportunity to work with professional projection artists at D2P Design to bring a concept to reality;
• Complimentary enrollment in a summer design workshop program produced by D2P Design;
• Featured status in a “Lights On!” design showcase during AREA15’s opening week festivities.
• Compensation for their work.
AREA15 looks forward to involving members of the local creative community in meaningful ways,” Winston Fisher, CEO of Area15, explains in a release. “Our grand opening week provides a high-profile opportunity to do that in spectacular fashion.”
Interested applicants may apply online through March 1.
