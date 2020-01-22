How you can design a wall at Area15

Area15 is putting out a call for young Las Vegas artists to design the walls of the soon-to-open experiential entertainment complex.

Area15’s 360-degree projection-mapped event space. (Design + Distill)

Area15’s 360-degree projection-mapped event space. (Design + Distill)

Area15 is putting out a call for Las Vegas artists to design the walls of the yet-to-open experiential retail complex in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas students and local digital designers may apply for a chance to be featured in Area15’s 360-degree projection-mapped event space when it opens sometime around May.

Using the theme of “technology,” applicants should build a video animation to transport visitors to a reality “does not exist.”

Three selected finalists will receive:

• The opportunity to work with professional projection artists at D2P Design to bring a concept to reality;

• Complimentary enrollment in a summer design workshop program produced by D2P Design;

• Featured status in a “Lights On!” design showcase during AREA15’s opening week festivities.

• Compensation for their work.

AREA15 looks forward to involving members of the local creative community in meaningful ways,” Winston Fisher, CEO of Area15, explains in a release. “Our grand opening week provides a high-profile opportunity to do that in spectacular fashion.”

Interested applicants may apply online through March 1.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.