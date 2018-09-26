Arts & Culture

Immersive theater at Majestic tops downtown events this weekend

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2018 - 4:33 pm
 

Immerse yourself in a theater experience

Majestic Repertory Theatre, 1217 S. Main St., premieres “Measure for Measure,” a new piece of disco-tinged immersive theater based on the Shakespeare play of the same name, on Thursday. Because the show is customized for each attendee, tickets are limited to 18 for each showing. And according to the folks at Majestic, it “is not recommended for audience members who are not comfortable with walking, standing, moments of complete darkness, mature themes or being in close proximity to strangers.” Scheduled to run Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 21, “Measure for Measure” was recently featured in a USA Today story on the immersive theater trend. Tickets are $15 for students and $25 for adults. majesticrepertory.com

Latin American view of organized crime

The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave., will host “El Chapo, MS-13 and Beyond: The State of Organized Crime in the Americas” at 2 p.m. Saturday. The event is free with museum admission or to members, and it will feature a video conference with Latin American organized crime expert and journalist Ioan Grillo. He’ll discuss the upcoming trial of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the Trump administration’s efforts to target MS-13 and the latest strategies to combat organized crime in Mexico, among other topics. themobmuseum.org

The Center to host annual HIV Summit

The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway, will host the sixth annual HIV Summit, which is for providers and people living with HIV/AIDS, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. The focus will be on integrated prevention and care programs and how they’re being accomplished in Southern Nevada. The event is free. thecenterlv.com

Science exhibit the newest at Discovery

“Sid the Science Kid: The Super-Duper Exhibit!” is the newest exhibit at Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, running through Jan. 21. The exhibit brings PBS’ “Sid the Science Kid” to life as students get hands-on with simple machines, explore friction by sliding down different surfaces, test the elasticity of balls by bouncing them and more. discoverykidslv.org

2 hard rock concerts under the canopy

Ratt and Sebastian Bach will perform Saturday night as part of the Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks free summer concert series. Bach, who came to fame as the leader of Skid Row, will hit the First Street Stage at 8 p.m. Ratt will perform on the Third Street Stage at 9 p.m. vegasexperience.com

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini atmancini@ reviewjournal.com.


