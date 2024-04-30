Innovative Lost Spirits Distillery, performers take final bows — PHOTOS

Head distiller Mary Dempsey, who is also an aerialist, pours rum for guests during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Cast members gather for a final toast on the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Burlesque performer Ginger Watson is carried to the stage inside a box for her signature snake act during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Artistic director and dancer Patricia Bouchebel performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Contortionist and aerialist Cheryl Birch performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Singer and emcee Cora Vette performs as part of The Seance Room show during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Burlesque artist and singer Bettina May performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Circus artist Kip Reynolds performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees relax with drinks in the Dorian Gray lounge during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Artistic director and dancer Patricia Bouchebel, right, hugs singer and emcee Cora Vette after Bouchebel’s final performance during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Contortionist and aerialist Cheryl Birch, left, stretches as guests walk by during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees raise their glasses for aerial pours of rum during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Burlesque artist Ginger Watson performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Emcee and magician William Bradshaw reacts during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Singer and emcee Cora Vette poses for a portrait in her dressing room before her final performance on the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Tango dancers Alejandro Barrientos and Patricia Bouchebel perform their final dance during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees walk around during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Contortionist Jordan McKnight performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aerialist Angelique Janowski performs for the final time during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aerialist Roman Mokrenko acknowledges the crowd after his final performance during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Singer Daisy La Fontaine performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Performers embrace during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Guests walk around the venue during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aerialist Pawel Walczewski after performing his final act during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Artistic director and dancer Patricia Bouchebel performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Hand-balancing artist Anna Ivaseva performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Elena Sanders performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Belly dancer Sabrina Fox performs for the final time during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Maria Brown, a second-generation circus performer, performs her final act during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Aerialist Pawel Walczewski performs his final act during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Performers, from left, Alejandro Barrientos, Patricia Bouchebe, Angelique Janowski and Ginger Watson are honored onstage during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Guests and cast members watch as aerialist Pawel Walczewski performs his final act during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto