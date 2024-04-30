Innovative Lost Spirits Distillery, performers take final bows — PHOTOS
The immersive venue at Area15 in Las Vegas, known for its aerialists, magicians and other entertainers, drew a packed crowd one last time before closing its doors.
Monday marked the final evening of entertainment, rum tastings and more at the immersive Lost Spirits Distillery, which opened in 2021 at Area15.
Performers, many of whom had been working there for the last three years, staged their closing acts and final bows amid cheers (and some tears) from the audience and co-workers.
The innovative venue featured dozens of performers ranging from aerialists and contortionists to burlesque artists and magicians, who entertained audiences as they sampled different rums crafted onsite.
Even though the business, led by co-founder Bryan Davis, had reached profitability and consistently large crowds, the debt was too much to stay afloat. In the end, Lost Spirits hosted over 1,000 shows for around 250,000 guests during its run.