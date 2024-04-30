90°F
Innovative Lost Spirits Distillery, performers take final bows — PHOTOS

The immersive venue at Area15 in Las Vegas, known for its aerialists, magicians and other entertainers, drew a packed crowd one last time before closing its doors.

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 30, 2024 - 3:44 pm
 
Head distiller Mary Dempsey, who is also an aerialist, pours rum for guests during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Cast members gather for a final toast on the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Burlesque performer Ginger Watson is carried to the stage inside a box for her signature snake act during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Artistic director and dancer Patricia Bouchebel performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Contortionist and aerialist Cheryl Birch performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Singer and emcee Cora Vette performs as part of The Seance Room show during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Burlesque artist and singer Bettina May performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Circus artist Kip Reynolds performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees relax with drinks in the Dorian Gray lounge during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Artistic director and dancer Patricia Bouchebel, right, hugs singer and emcee Cora Vette after Bouchebel’s final performance during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Contortionist and aerialist Cheryl Birch, left, stretches as guests walk by during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees raise their glasses for aerial pours of rum during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Burlesque artist Ginger Watson performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Emcee and magician William Bradshaw reacts during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Singer and emcee Cora Vette poses for a portrait in her dressing room before her final performance on the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Tango dancers Alejandro Barrientos and Patricia Bouchebel perform their final dance during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees walk around during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Contortionist Jordan McKnight performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aerialist Angelique Janowski performs for the final time during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aerialist Roman Mokrenko acknowledges the crowd after his final performance during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Singer Daisy La Fontaine performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Performers embrace during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Guests walk around the venue during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aerialist Pawel Walczewski after performing his final act during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Artistic director and dancer Patricia Bouchebel performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Hand-balancing artist Anna Ivaseva performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Elena Sanders performs during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Belly dancer Sabrina Fox performs for the final time during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Head distiller Mary Dempsey, who is also an aerialist, pours rum for guests during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Maria Brown, a second-generation circus performer, performs her final act during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Aerialist Pawel Walczewski performs his final act during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Performers, from left, Alejandro Barrientos, Patricia Bouchebe, Angelique Janowski and Ginger Watson are honored onstage during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Guests and cast members watch as aerialist Pawel Walczewski performs his final act during the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Monday, April 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
The cast of The Seance Room show stands for the final curtain call on the closing night of Lost Spirits Distillery at Area15 on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Monday marked the final evening of entertainment, rum tastings and more at the immersive Lost Spirits Distillery, which opened in 2021 at Area15.

Performers, many of whom had been working there for the last three years, staged their closing acts and final bows amid cheers (and some tears) from the audience and co-workers.

The innovative venue featured dozens of performers ranging from aerialists and contortionists to burlesque artists and magicians, who entertained audiences as they sampled different rums crafted onsite.

Even though the business, led by co-founder Bryan Davis, had reached profitability and consistently large crowds, the debt was too much to stay afloat. In the end, Lost Spirits hosted over 1,000 shows for around 250,000 guests during its run.

