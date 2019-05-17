‘Into The Woods’ kicks off outdoor Super Summer Theatre lineup

Super Summer Theatre kicks off its 2019 series with “Into the Woods” next week, and director Joe Hynes ensures it will be magical — for more reasons than one.

The Witch played by Traci Kesisian. Jesse J. Sutherland

Prince Charming played by Keith Dotson. Jesse J. Sutherland

Little Red Riding Hood played by Marissa McCoy. Jesse J. Sutherland

Jack (of beanstalk fame) played by Laurence Hoshino. Cinderella played by Caitlin Cypherhe. Baker played by Michael Vojvodich. The Baker’s Wife played by Amanda Kaiser. Jesse J. Sutherland

A journey just outside the city will lead to Spring Mountain Ranch, where the evenings are pleasantly cool and visitors may encounter wildflowers, lizards and, starting on Wednesday, milky white cows, hungry wolves and impossibly tall beanstalks.

“It has the best music in all of theatre,” Hynes says. “It’s based on a great book, it has Sondheim’s score and lyrics and life lessons. It’s called ‘Into the Woods,’ so doing it in an outdoor theater adds a fun element.”

“Into the Woods” centers around the familiar characters of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Repunzel and Jack — of “Beanstalk” fame.

In pursuit of their wishes, among them bread for Little Red Riding Hood and entry to the king’s festival for Cinderella, the characters set off into the woods.

It’s Hynes’ first time directing the production.

“It’s an actor’s dream show,” Hynes says. “Just about every actor who auditioned said it was a dream show of theirs.”

The cast is all local, with many actors who have worked professionally on the Strip.

“It’s a fantastic show,” Hynes says. “But it’s not produced often because physical production sets and the costumes are challenging aspects.”

In addition to costumes like Cinderella’s ballgown and the witch’s dress, the production needs to provide the namesake woods.

During rehearsals, Chuck Wagner, the Broadway cast member who originated the role of Cinderella’s prince, stopped in to workshop with the cast and ask questions.

“That was an exciting thing for the cast,” Hynes says.

Children are welcome at all performances and guests are invited to bring blankets, picnic baskets and even a bottle of wine.

“It’s kind of a hidden gem,” Hynes says. “It’s a family-friendly event under the stars. It’s my favorite thing in Las Vegas.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.