Jamboree welcomes springtime in Boulder City – PHOTOS

The Spring Jamboree festival has been held in Boulder City since 1977, and is considered the city’s first major public festival of the year, according to the city’s website.

A '57 Corvette even features an exact miniature for the kids at the Pan Draggers Rod Run Car Show which attracts a large crowd during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A woman with a yellow umbrella seeks some shade as she and others take in the art and entertainment during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People wander and purchase items in the Southern Nevada Gem and Mineral Society Show during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Pan Draggers Rod Run Car Show attracts a large crowd during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Buddy Hubbard, 8, of Boulder City, is made up as "The Joker" during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The band Betty & The Liars performs for the crowd during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A vendor prepares to made more cotton candy during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Chilly Jilly the dog is shown a first place ribbon for contest with their owner in the "Bark in the Park" event during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Handmade wind chimes are available for purchase as part of many other items during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People relax in the shade while taking in the art and entertainment during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kash Pinney, 9, of Boulder City takes a spin on the Tornado ride during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Industrial lamps created by artist Remon Adel are a few of the many items for sale during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

People take in the art and entertainment during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Characters greet attendees as they wander the event during the Spring Jamboree outdoor festival in Bicentennial Park on Saturday, May 3, 2025, in Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Spring Jamboree, an annual festival in Boulder City, drew a large crowd on Saturday at Bicentennial Park. It is also the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce's primary fundraising event.

Activities for the spring event included but were not limited to a hot-rod car show, arts and crafts, food vendors, a rock and gem show and live entertainment.