Jamboree welcomes springtime in Boulder City – PHOTOS
The Spring Jamboree, an annual festival in Boulder City, drew a large crowd on Saturday at Bicentennial Park. The festival has been held in Boulder City since 1977, and is considered the city’s first major public festival of the year, according to the city’s website. It is also the Boulder City Chamber of Commerce’s primary fundraising event.
Activities for the spring event included but were not limited to a hot-rod car show, arts and crafts, food vendors, a rock and gem show and live entertainment.