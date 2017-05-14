Jazz in the Park series kicks off at Clark County Government Center — PHOTOS

Billie Drake during the Jazz in the Park Concert Series at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater on Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco

The Clark County Government Center amphitheater began to fill up with jazz enthusiasts as soon as the gates opened Saturday evening in anticipation of the first concert in the 28th annual Jazz in the Park series. The featured performer was Lindsey Webster and her band.

Four more concerts remain in the series at the amphitheater, 500 South Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

Remaining performers include Cory Henry & the Funk Apostles/Home Cookin on May 20; Joey DeFrancesco/Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo on May 27; Eric Darius/Lao Tizer Trio/Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo on June 3; and Spyro Gyra/Extreme Measures on June 17.

Concert seating begins at 6 p.m., and shows start at 7 p.m. Picnics, blankets and low-back chairs (6 inches or less) are welcome. Food and drink are available for purchase on site.

For more information, call 702-455-8200 or visit www.clarkcountynv.gov/parks/Pages/jazz-inthe-park.aspx.