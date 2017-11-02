‘Jungle’ theme takes over November’s First Friday fest

Multiple nonprofits will participate in the monthly downtown arts district gathering.

Cliff Morris, featured artist at November's First Friday, works on an airbrush painting.

Cliff Morris, featured artist at November's First Friday, salutes the future Las Vegas Raiders in an airbrush painting.

It’s a jungle out there. At least during November’s First Friday celebration, themed “Welcome to the Jungle.”

Multiple nonprofits will participate in the monthly downtown arts district gathering, which runs from 5 to 11 p.m., for a variety of good causes.

Friends of Metro will accept donations of turkeys; in exchange, donors will receive tickets for a prize giveaway. Another Joy Foundation and Day Glow Relief Fund, meanwhile, will raise funds for Puerto Rico hurricane relief.

In November’s featured artist spotlight: Las Vegas-based airbrush artist Cliff Morris, who’s been creating photographic-style airbrush illustrations professionally since 1987.

The night’s scheduled musical entertainment — on the main stage, at the south end of the Art Way parking lot — includes the Las Vegas Academy at 6 p.m., Denise Clemente at 7 p.m., Post Noble at 8:30 p.m., Lil’ Rheuk at 9:30 p.m. and Talbot Snow at 10:15 p.m.

In another change to the First Friday footprint, most artists and vendors will move to First Street, extending to Hoover Avenue. Arts Factory and Art Square galleries and studios will be open during the event.

In addition to emerging and established artists and artisans, there will be interactive painting for those who want to experience the creative process.

For those who’d rather dance — or drum — both the Dance DepARTment (on Coolidge Avenue) and the Community Productions Drum Circle will run from 5 to 11 p.m. In the Kids Zone at Boulder Plaza: Lego building, art projects and more.

More than 30 gourmet food trucks and artisan food vendors also will be on hand.

The southern end of the arts district also gets into the First Friday act with antiques, art and a variety of activities between California and Colorado avenues along Casino Center Boulevard and Antique Alley (one block east of Main Street).

For more details on November’s First Friday gathering, check firstfridaylasvegas.com.