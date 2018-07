The Smith Center for the Performing Arts’ seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn from industry professionals over a five-day period.

The Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn from industry professionals over a five-day period. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Family finale director Louisa Lemos speaks to kids on the first day of Camp Broadway. Kids learn how to sing, dance and act in the 7th annual Camp Broadway at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Wilson Lubas-Nadal, 11, practices a dance number for the musical "Singin' in the Rain" on the first day of Camp Broadway. Kids learn how to sing, dance and act in the 7th annual Camp Broadway at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Featured player Eric B. Anthony teaches Lillian Gillette, 12, a dance move on the first day of Camp Broadway. Kids learn how to sing, dance and act in the 7th annual Camp Broadway at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Choreographer and show director Tammy Pessagno teaches a group of kids a dance number for the musical "Singin' in the Rain" on the first day of Camp Broadway. Kids learn how to sing, dance and act in the 7th annual Camp Broadway at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Featured player Adam Kaokept leads a dance routine on the first day of Camp Broadway. Kids learn how to sing, dance and act in the 7th annual Camp Broadway at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Featured player Adam Kaokept leads a dance routine on the first day of Camp Broadway. Kids learn how to sing, dance and act in the 7th annual Camp Broadway at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Ila Nicholson, 16, practices a dance routine on the first day of Camp Broadway. Kids learn how to sing, dance and act in the 7th annual Camp Broadway at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

From left, Ben Barnes, 13, Emma Brownstein, 15, and Dre Boyd-Weatherly, 14, practice a dance routine on the first day of Camp Broadway. Kids learn how to sing, dance and act in the 7th annual Camp Broadway at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Shainna Alipon, 17, strikes a pose during a dance lesson on the first day of Camp Broadway. Kids learn how to sing, dance and act in the 7th annual Camp Broadway at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, Monday, July 16, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts’ seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn from industry professionals over a five-day period.

Participants learn to sing, dance and act. The program culminates in performances for friends and family. This year, participants will perform “Singin’ in the Rain” or “42nd Street” on the final day of camp.