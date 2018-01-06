Kids present fanciful pictures of their dream homes — PHOTOS

Hundreds of Clark County elementary school students drew bright, colorful and creative houses for the recent “Where I Live” art contest.

Grand Prize- Mia Carrier, Darnell ES, 5th grade.

Second Place-Jayleen Delgado, Ronzone ES, 2nd grade.

Third Place- Chloe Ross, Glen Taylor ES, 5th grade.

Judges Choice- Joseph Barlow, Tomiyasu ES, 1st grade.

Judges Choice- Sophia Allison, Selma Bartlett ES, 4th grade

First Place- Ada Wood, Dean Allen ES, 5th grade.

Entries from the Nevada Housing Division's "Where I Live" art contest on display at the reception Dec. 7 at The Venetian.

The Nevada Housing Division’s annual contest asked youngsters for designs depicting where they live or their dream home.

Grand prize, first, second and third place winners, along with nine judge’s choice honorees, were announced during an exhibition and reception at The Venetian last month. Of the more than 2,800 entries, 200 juried pieces were displayed. The 13 finalists received gift cards, gift bags and custom frames from Blick Art Materials, and their artwork is featured in NHD’s 2018 Where I Live calendar.

The grand-prize entry by Mia Carrier, a fifth-grader at Darnell Elementary, is on the cover. The contest is supported by the Sands Cares Foundation and CCSD’s School-Community Partnership Program, along with Blick and NHD.

The artwork will be on display at Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd., from Jan. 30 through April 3.