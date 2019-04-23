Kusama ‘Infinity’ room exhibit in Las Vegas to close early

Dawn Michelle Baude explores the "Infinity Mirrored Room" at Yayoi Kusama's new exhibit at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Attendees walk through "Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity and Narcissus Garden" at Yayoi Kusama's new exhibit at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Attendees walk through "Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity and Narcissus Garden" at Yayoi Kusama's new exhibit at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Attendees explore Yayoi Kusama's new exhibit at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

Matt Kelemen, left, and Gisela Lacayo read background information on artist Yayoi Kusama at her new exhibit at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal

© YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai and Victoria Miro, London/Venice

Yayoi Kusama, Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity, 2009, Wood, mirror, plastic, acrylic, LED and aluminum installation, 415 x 415 x 287.4 cm, 163 x 163 x 113 in. © YAYOI KUSAMA. Courtesy Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai and Victoria Miro, London/Venice.

The exhibit may replicate the infinite, but its time in Las Vegas is anything but.

Yayoi Kusama’s exhibition at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art has been one of the most-viewed in the gallery’s history.

Bellagio announced in February that the exhibit’s end date had been extended from April 28 to June 30.

Due to scheduling conflicts, the two-piece exhibit will now close on April 30.

Advance ticket sales for visits during May or June will be refunded, according to MGM Resorts International.

Kusama has garnered international fame for her infinity rooms.

Her Las Vegas exhibit, “Infinity Mirrored Room: Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity,” is a large cube lined with mirrors. Guests are allowed inside one or two at a time to see small lanterns suspended in the darkness.

The second work in the exhibit is a room full of silver spheres called “Narcissus Garden.” The space invites guests to take in their reflection from numerous angles.

The exhibit opened Nov. 17. It is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through April 30. Tickets are $15, or $13 for Nevada residents, and $11 for locals after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.