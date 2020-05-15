83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Arts & Culture

Las Vegans embrace art as a conduit for connection

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2020 - 11:21 am
 

Days after the small businesses in the Las Vegas Arts District locked their doors and boarded up their windows, local artists descended onto the stretch of Main Street, turned the plywood into blank canvases and covered them in images of joy and hope.

Since the conversion two months ago, the drive to create and beautify has extended from downtown and into Las Vegas’ suburbs, where professional and hobby artists have used art as a conduit for connection.

At a time when people are starved for face-to-face interaction, art has become a welcome and accessible means for people in Southern Nevada to find comfort, control and communication in something tangible.

A ‘COVID-19 tourist destination’

“I think this is the first COVID-19 tourist destination,” says Derek Stonebarger of the murals that cover his bar, ReBar, and the businesses of his neighbors. “People are coming out for drives and riding bikes. They can all keep distant and it’s a safe place. It’s all been so positive.”

In exchange for little or no money, artists painted vibrant images and positive messaging on the walls of the Arts District’s bars, restaurants and stores. When the businesses reopen, the murals will be auctioned off for charity.

The move inspired an incentive program through the city of Las Vegas, offering businesses grants of up to $2,000 for the boarding and securing of buildings as long as art is provided on the facade.

Art for artists

One artist who contributed a mural is Brent Holmes, who runs the audience-based performance group called RADAR.

He says that, in the early days of quarantine, he felt anxious and upset. He was disappointed about needing to cancel plans including a RADAR event.

“I was having close to hourly anxiety attacks,” Holmes says. “Alisha (Kerlin) from the Barrick put out a call for pandemic drawings and it got me to sit down and start drawing. When I started drawing, I realized I could really get into it. It stabilized my mental health to some level.”

The practice of making daily drawings as part of a program by the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art at UNLV inspired Holmes to film a Western-style video on the Strip with other members of RADAR in which they, from six feet apart, imagined the empty boulevard as an architectural canyon.

“Art is an attempt to communicate more deeply than other forms. It’s taking something that’s not tangible and bringing it into the world,” Holmes says.

Pandemic drawings

The Barrick Museum has received nearly 1,000 submissions for its daily pandemic drawings project in which artists respond to prompts such as “draw a virus as if it were a person” and “draw the people you love.”

Kerlin and the museum staff launched the daily prompts in an effort to encourage positivity in the early days of lockdown.

“Art is a great way to communicate. It’s a way to articulate things, especially during a hard time,” Kerlin says. “It’s saying ‘I made this for you. I miss you. I hope you’re safe. Here’s a gift.’ As artists, no matter what, you’re thinking of an audience.”

The Nevada Museum of Art in Reno also launched monthly programming to encourage art at home.

“I believe that the power of art to communicate and artists’ ability to be great storytellers of the human condition, allows society to share experience and hopefully grow as a result,” says Heather Harmon, director of the museum’s Las Vegas location.

Fremont East murals

Utilizing the incentive program, several businesses in Fremont East and the greater downtown area also collaborated with artists to create murals on their buildings’ plywood.

Jerry Misko completed seven murals, including for the restaurants Le Thai and Lotus of Siam.

“All the big projects I had scheduled were canceled or postponed,” Misko says. “I saw the city was offering $2,000 to businesses to put up boards. I had to do seven gigs to get paid two-thirds of what I would have made for one previous gig.”

Misko says that while he was motivated by finding work and getting out of the house, the murals also gave him a way to help his community and the owners of businesses he frequents.

“I think the city realized a big driver for downtown is that it’s a place for art,” says Misko. “Boarded up, it looks like a shanty town. With art, it feels like a pause rather than a destruction. It communicates that they’re going to reopen.”

Photos as storytelling

In the days immediately following closure of casinos, professional and amateur photographers took to the Strip and downtown areas the chronicle the imagery of empty tourist corridors.

Tony Carnevale, who owns the Carnevale Gallery at Caesars Palace, capture stylized images of the empty boulevard.

Tony Carnevale
Tony Carnevale

“Ultimately, I want to be able to tell the story of what was happening during this important time,” Carnevale says. “It has affected people who live here, tourists who come. I wanted to tell this story through photos.”

Crafts for community

The need to make art can be found most commonly in Las Vegas communities, where neighbors are leaving painted rocks on sidewalks, customers inside grocery stores wear fabric face masks hand-stitched for them by friends, and hundreds of families are gardening or baking sourdough bread for the first time.

“I think any time you make something, it’s art,” says Mary Ann Racheau, 70, who has stitched hundreds of $5 and $8 masks for friends and neighbors.

In Sun City Anthem, 70-year-old Lynn Noonan has sewn over 100 face masks that she shipped to friends and family throughout the country.

Children have been putting arts and crafts to good use, too. Seven-year-old Braden Hahn has been busy painting rocks and leaving them outside his neighbors’ front doors and 9-year-old Haylee Hirsch made more than 100 greetings cards for nurses.

Seven-year-old Braden Hahn has been busy painting rocks and leaving them outside his neighbors’ front doors

Jade Miron has also been painting rocks and leaving them along trails in her community in Madeira Canyon.

And Bryan Gardner is painting rocks most days, to replace the ones that his neighbors find and keep.

“In 1962, my dad taught me a lesson, to try and leave any area in better shape than I found it,” says Gardner. “It’s a difficult time. This is me leaving the world better than I found it.”

Art into Phase One

After closing Majestic Repertory Theatre, artistic director Troy Heard found himself with a surplus of free time and very little to do.

“As a producer, I have to have control,” Heard says. “For people who feel they don’t have control anymore or their day-to-day is gone, one thing you can control that’s healthy and positive is something you make.”

For the first weeks of lockdown, Majestic hosted a weekly interactive performance online featuring a character from their most recent production, “Garden Party.”

Troy Heard, founding artistic director of Majestic Repertory Theatre, left, talks with ensemble ...
Troy Heard, founding artistic director of Majestic Repertory Theatre, left, talks with ensemble member Natalie Senecal, right, while doing a livestream of "Day Drinking with Majestic Rep" at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in Las Vegas, Sunday, May 10, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

On Friday, Majestic Repertory is going one step further by staging its first drive-through theater.

“We have a retail license. So we are able to sell a shirt and mask curbside,” Heard says. “And we happen to have extraordinarily talented staff who will perform for you while you get served.”

The non-narrative performances will feature a variety of acts, including burlesque dancers and artists from RADAR.

“I think we need to connect and to co-exist,” Heard says. “We have a hunger for storytelling and sharing space.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
6.5 earthquake rattles western Nevada, closes highway
6.5 earthquake rattles western Nevada, closes highway
2
Now’s the time to book cheap Las Vegas travel, experts say
Now’s the time to book cheap Las Vegas travel, experts say
3
Rampart Casino lays off employees with recorded phone message — AUDIO
Rampart Casino lays off employees with recorded phone message — AUDIO
4
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
Restaurants inside Nevada casinos can reopen during Phase One
5
Las Vegas approves outdoor dining, sidewalk shopping in downtown
Las Vegas approves outdoor dining, sidewalk shopping in downtown
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lady Gaga delays new album release - VIDEO
The pop star was planning to drop her sixth LP, "Chromatica," on April 10, but she's made the "tough decision" to push back the launch following the coronavirus outbreak. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Ways to keep yourself from going crazy at home during coronavirus - VIDEO
Take art classes with your kids. Install a bidet. Practice yoga. Buy houseplants. Catch up your streaming queue. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas nightclub giant Hakkasan Group lays off 1,600 - VIDEO
The Las Vegas Strip’s leading nightlife company has let go of nearly its entire workforce, leaving about 1,600 staffers suddenly unemployed, due to the shutdowns during the coronavirus crisis. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Disneyland closes in response to coronavirus - VIDEO
Walt Disney Company announced the closure of its Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, on Thursday afternoon. Known as the "happiest place on earth," Disneyland has closed its doors only three other times in 65 years. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
MGM Resorts to temporarily close buffets amid coronavirus fears - VIDEO
MGM Resorts International will temporarily close its Las Vegas buffets, effective Sunday amid growing coronavirus fears. (Al Mancini and James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto tackles Italian cooking at Eataly Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto showed off his skills in a slightly different context Thursday night, when he dropped by Manzo in Eataly to launch the Italian restaurant’s new Guest Chef series. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Terry Fator leaving Mirage on Las Vegas Strip - VIDEO
The 11-year Las Vegas Strip headliner is on a venue hunt, confirming Wednesday he is leaving his eponymous theater at The Mirage this summer for parts uncharted. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Read More