Las Vegas art exhibit explores language of sexuality, gender

In “Unraveling Identity,” Denise Duarte explores the language that defines human sexuality and gender identity, using the botanical world as a metaphor.

Denise Duarte's art piece "The Rosette" at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit, "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit, "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte in front of her sculpture entitled 'The Rosette' at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit, "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte in front of her sculptures "Unraveling Identity," left, and "Flora Varietas," at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte's vinyl panels at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Her art themes are LGBTQ issues. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte's glossary on vinyl panels at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit, "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte's art piece "Water" at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit, "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte's art piece "Wind," at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit, "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte's glossary on vinyl panels at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte's glossary on vinyl panels at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit, "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte's glossary on vinyl panels at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte's art piece, "The Human Tapestry of Gender and Sexual Identity," at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit, "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte's art piece, "The Human Tapestry of Gender and Sexual Identity," at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit, "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte's art piece, "The Human Tapestry of Gender and Sexual Identity," at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit, "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Denise Duarte at Sahara West Library Art Gallery on July 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. Duarte's art exhibit, "Unraveling Identity," focuses on LGBTQ themes. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the world of botany, the rose is perfect.

Where some flowers are male, some are female and some transition throughout their lifetimes, the “perfect flower” is one that has parts that are both female and male.

“I saw this relationship between botany and humanity,” artist Denise Duarte says. “I thought about my friends who are intersex. And I had this lightbulb moment.”

In “Unraveling Identity,” on display at The Studio at Sahara West Library, Duarte explores the language that defines human sexuality and gender identity, using the botanical world as a metaphor.

Duarte first studied botany at University of Nevada, Reno.

“The seed was planted in 2009,” says Duarte (pronounced do-art). “Here I am, an adult studying the flower anatomy I learned as a child, but from a different perspective.”

She went on to get a master’s of fine art in community art at Maryland Institute College of Art. In that time, she compiled new words she heard in her LGBTQ community and noted their definitions in a word document.

In the two years that her research in botany and gender deepened, Duarte found that society’s language surrounding gender expression was growing.

For her thesis in 2013, she presented a sculpture called “Flora Varietas” alongside her glossary, which had expanded to fill nine vinyl panels.

“The glossary was in Arial font, blown up by Kinkos,” Duarte says. “I thought people would read a few terms, then walk away. I found that most people read all nine panels.”

The glossary has since grown to 264 terms, each with a definition specific to humans or flowers, and often both.

One hundred thirty-seven of those definitions are listed across 14 panels in “Unraveling Identity.” Among them are terms such as “intersex,” “complete flower,” “drag queen” and “cisgender.”

“I wanted to update the list because language is always growing. I wanted to see that growth, to express the beautiful diversity of humanity that is not recognized enough,” Duarte says.

She recruited a group of volunteers, involved in LGBTQ communities across the country, to edit her glossary and ensure she fully expressed how each term was defined by others.

The exhibit is also the temporary home to four sculptures, including “Flora Varietas.” A mesh screen is adorned with fabric flowers, each one chosen for its symbolism: violets for Sappho of Lesbo, who is said to have draped her female lover in violets; Lord Byron Fuschias for Lord Byron, who had relationships with men and women; early meadow-rues that produce single-gender flowers; and the perfect rose.

Duarte’s use of the mesh screen harks back to Baltimore’s tradition of painted window screens, but also functions as a tool for translucency.

“I like the idea of a window screen as something you can look through, but can’t be seen through from the outside,” Duarte says. “I felt my community was historically invisible; we always lived in the shadows. Now we’re coming into the light.”

“To me, when you look at a person, you can’t really tell their gender identity,” she says. “It’s not binary.”

Duarte acknowledges that her glossary may still be incomplete. She provides cards at the gallery for visitors to contribute to the growing index of identities. And she encourages guests to participate by adding to a community loom.

Visitors can select from among 16 colors of ribbon to weave into the loom, representing their gender identity or sexuality.

“Each individual should be able to find two ribbons to identify themselves. I’m lesbian. I’m also cisgender,” Duarte says, adding that she likes to provide opportunity for viewers to express themselves.

She visits the exhibit a few days a week and talks with visitors about their impressions.

She recalls one man who read through all the definitions before finding one that applied to him, cisgender, which Duarte defines as “a person whose gender identity, gender expression and biological sex are in alignment.”

“He didn’t know that people could have multiple identities,” Duarte says. “It’s that realization that there are people who have experiences other than our own. And that language can provide them with dignity and respect they should have in life.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

Excerpt from Duarte’s glossary Bisexual (botanical): Each flower has both male and female structures, i.e. it combines both sexes (stamens and carpels) in one flower. Related terms: androgynous, hermaphroditic, monoclinous, perfect and synoecious. Bisexual (human): A person who is attracted sexually, romantically, physically and/or spiritually to people of their own gender as well as the opposite binary gender. Related term: pansexual. Cisgender: A person whose gender identity, gender expression and biological sex are in alignment. This does not refer to or include a person’s sexual orientation. Complete flower: A flower with male and female parts. Related term: perfect flower. Drag queen: A person who theatrically performs as feminine. Gender: A series of socially constructed characteristics (physical, behavioral, mental self concept) that have been used to distinguish between male and female. Intersex: A person with sexual anatomy and/or chromosome variety that is outside the traditional sex binary, e.g., Klinefelter Syndrome, a person who has both a uterus and penis or ambiguous genitalia. A genetic condition in which a male is born with an extra copy of the X chromosome, i.e., 47, XXY phenotype. Sex: The biological and physiological characteristics that distinguish male from female. The original medical term was defined by the binary of two sexes and does not allow for intersex individuals. Transgender: A person whose gender identity, gender expression and biological sex are not in alignment. Transmedicalists apply this term to emerging, non-passing, non-medical or genderqueer/fluid transgender individuals only. Depending on context and tone, this term can be derogatory.