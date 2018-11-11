Las vegas art galleries

Painting by Dray

"New Age" by Dray

"Infinite" by Dray

Dray

Paintings inspired by ’70s soul music, movies and fashions, and influenced by abstract expressionism and street art, are on display in Dray’s exhibit, “Buttered Soul With Cheese.” West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. draystudio.com

Christopher Franke

For National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, ultra-high-resolution photography by visual and recording artist Christopher Franke is on display at Carnevale Gallery. Located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Georgia Lawson

Animal paintings by Boulder City Art Guild member Georgia Lawson are on display in the guild’s gallery. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Art at the Cafe

New paintings by Mark Vranesh and Patsi Hughes and artwork by students from Bob Miller Middle School. Rachel’s Kitchen at The District, 2265 Village Walk Drive, Henderson. markvranesh.com

Brissa Arana

Ceramic artwork by Mexican-American artist Brissa Arana is on display in the exhibit “De Chile, Mole y Pozole: Absence of Uniformity.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Jubilation Inflation’

Tamar Ettun’s multiyear art tetralogy uses inflatable rooms created from parachute fabric, mixed-media sculptures, experimental videos and an installation of interactive audio work to examine trauma, healing and radical empathy. UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Raul Colon

Artwork from more than 18 books by award-winning children’s illustrator Raul Colon are on display in the exhibit “Tall Tales &Huge Hearts.” Mayor’s Gallery at Historic Fifth Street School, 401 S. Fourth St. artslasvegas.org

Etty Yaniv

Etty Yaniv used multiple layers of repurposed materials, including torn paper and cut-plastic pieces, to assemble her installation works on display in the exhibit “On the Horizon.”Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org; ettyyanivstudio.com

‘Renderings From the Heart’

Original artwork created by members of the Clark County Artists Guild. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. ccartistsguildvegas.com

‘A 1970s Experience’

Annie Wildbear and Lisa Dittrich display solo works and collaborations of their artwork inspired by ’70s pop culture. Random Alchemy Art Gallery in New Orleans Square at Commerical Center, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite B-215. facebook.com/randomalchemy.com

Illustrated Word Exhibit

Collaborative works created by pairing literary and visual artists to celebrate the Las Vegas Book Festival are on display in the Nevada Humanities and Test Site Projects exhibition “Seeing><span class=’neIDcs’ style=’display:none;’ data-neidcs=”!~IDlt~!Saying.” !~IDlt~!cTypeface:Italic!~IDgt~!”> Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

Priscilla Fowler Fine Art

Organic hangings, art installations and paintings by Dolores Bossuyt are on display in the exhibit “Neither Envelope Nor Matter Only.” Art Square, 1025 S. First St. priscillafowler.com

‘Soundscapes’

Explore how people have created sound in the past and how we experience it now to connect to the people around us in the group exhibition “Soundscapes.” West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Sid the Science Kid’

Kids can learn about machines, the laws of motion, air power and more at the new traveling exhibit based around the award-winning PBS Kids TV series. Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. discoverykidslv.org

‘Visions II’

Artwork showcasing the heritage of Native American artists Tom Jones, Fawn Douglas, Robert Martinez, Rebecca Eagle, Sky Hopinka, Ray Valdez and Noelle Garcia. Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

James Stanford

Digital collages of neon signs and Las Vegas landmarks are on display in James Stanford’s exhibit, “Shimmering Zen.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Fall show

Original paintings created by members of the Nevada Watercolor Society are on display in the juried exhibition. Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Core Contemporary

Robby Martin, aka Biscuit Street Preacher, challenges human and societal imperfections in his exhibit of paintings “Nunca Ido — Never Gone.” Core Contemporary, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

‘How We Mourned’

A selection of items — including stuffed animals, letters, candles, flags and rosaries — left by residents and visitors at makeshift memorials following the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Hearts4Vegas

Paintings, banners and drawings sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Touring Exhibition. East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave. artslasvegas.org

Emil Fu

Ink-wash paintings, derived from the ancient Chinese tradition of brush painting, and color ink paintings by Emil Fu are on display in the exhibit “The Beauty and Rhythm of Ink.” Windmill Library, 7060 W. Windmill Lane. lvccld.org

Nova May

Brightly colored tubes and suspended butterflies made from paper, cardboard and paper-mache with lighting elements are used to represent the transformational power of music taking flight in Nova May’s art installation “In Flight: Energy Liberated.” Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

World War I exhibition

The Springs Preserve and Nevada State Museum explore what led to World War I and Nevada’s contributions at home and abroad in “The Great War: The Western Front and the Nevada Homefront.” Artifacts and reproductions of propaganda posters are included in the joint exhibit on display at the museum’s Entryway gallery, and the Springs Preserve’s Big Springs Gallery and Boomtown 1905 exhibit. Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., and Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

Member Show

Calligraphy, paper arts and book arts by the members of the Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes. Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

‘Paracosm’

Paintings and mixed-media works by local artists Kim Johnson and KD Matheson are on display in the exhibit “Paracosm.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

