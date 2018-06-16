Las Vegas art galleries

"Woman Weaving"

"Metaphoric Game"

Djibril N’Doye

“Taking Root and Blossoming” features drawings on wood with a woodburner and/or oil pencil by Senegali artist Djibril N’Doye. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Fading Shadows’

Black-and-white portrait drawings examining light and personality by David Veliz. The artist reception will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

Sculpture exhibit

Artists used cardboard materials to create detailed sculptures on display in “Outside the Box II.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Jim Atha

Shapes, patterns and colors of nature are on display in Jim Atha’s abstract photography exhibit “Wet Is Wild: Water Stories.” Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Artist installation

Karin Quindo Miller explores shifts between self-confidence and anxiety in her video installation “I AM GREAT?” Miller will host an artist workshop at 11 a.m. Saturday. Winchester Cultural Center, 3130 S. McLeod Drive. karinmiller.net

Mini-quilt exhibit

Artists have prepared quilts as patriotic fine art objects in the juried exhibit “Patriotic Threads.” Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum, Las Vegas exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs and costumes. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd.

Yvonne Betts

Individual colorful butterflies have been shaped into the wings of a single butterfly in the 10-foot art wall exhibit “#ButterflyMe.” Created by Yvonne Betts, the interactive exhibit encourages visitors to pose with the wings and post images to social media. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Obsidian Fine Art

“Surrealism and Folklore,” Mandy Joy’s new series of paintings, shows visions of the afterlife and Scottish folklore and dragons.Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

‘Celebrating Life!’

The annual juried exhibit features works by artists ages 50 and older. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

Andrew Schoultz

The Marjorie Barrick Musuem of Art hosts “In Process: Every Movement Counts,” a museumwide installation with murals, by Los Angeles-based artist Andrew Schoultz. UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Juried show

Artwork in a variety of styles and mediums by Las Vegas Artists’ Guild members is on display in the annual members’ juried show “For the Love of Spring.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvartistsguild.org

City Lights Arts Gallery

Photographic art by Eric Courtney is on display in the exhibit “Under Water.” 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

‘Monuments’

Inspired by Gold Butte, Tule Springs Fossil Beds, and Basin and Range national monuments, artists created paintings, wall murals, photography, sound and sculpture works of art. The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. friendsofgoldbutte.org/monumentsexhibition

‘Vibrance’

Sign designer and artist Brian Henry uses everyday lighting elements in his new series of light art explorations. Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

Hearts4Vegas

Drawings, banners and cards sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Traveling Exhibition. Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA, 3521 N. Durango Hills Drive. artslasvegas.org

Blue Angel

The Blue Angel Motel’s statue, signs from the Neon Museum’s collection and Blue Angel-inspired artwork on display in the limited exhibition “Blue Angel: Between Heaven and Earth.” Neon Museum’s Ne10 Studio, 1001 W. Bonanza Road. neonmuseum.org

CSN art show

Artwork created by students in the CSN Fine Arts Department, Art and Art History courses are on display in the “2018 Juried Student Exhibition.” The show includes drawings, paintings, sculptures, printmaking, ceramics, jewelry and design. Fine Arts Gallery and Artspace Gallery at CSN’s Cheyenne campus, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Sin City Gallery

Sin City Gallery’s international juried art exhibit “12” of Sin” explores the diverse landscape of sexuality through paintings, drawings, sculptures, photography and mixed media. Core Contemporary, 900 Karen Ave., Ste. D222. corecontemporary.com

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

‘Golden Anniversary’

The “50 Years of Preserving History: Celebrating the Golden Anniversary of the Clark County Museum” exhibit presents the museum’s history through a collection of photographs and objects. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Carnevale Gallery

Mixed media pieces from photographer Art Wolfe’s “Human Canvas” project and limited edition fine art prints are on display. Carnevale Gallery, located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. humancanvasproject

Eugene Rolfe

Photographs of the Republic of Korea taken by former U.S. Air Force officer Eugene Rolfe while stationed at the Osan Airforce Base are on display in the exhibit “Korea ‘76.” Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Artists in residence

Artwork by Whitney Lynn, Allison Wiese and Karl Orozco are featured in the new exhibit “Neon AIR: Radiant Residents.” Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

