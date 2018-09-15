Las Vegas art galleries

"LUX" by KD Matheson

"Secrets" by Kim Johnson

‘Paracosm’

Paintings and mixed-media works by local artists Kim Johnson and KD Matheson are on display in the exhibit “Paracosm.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

Brissa Arana

Ceramic artwork by Mexican-American artist Brissa Arana is on display in the exhibit “De Chile, Mole y Pozole: Absence of Uniformity.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Grand opening

Original 3-D works by a variety of artists will be on display at the new Magical Memories Dimensions Art Gallery. The grand opening party, to benefit the Animal Foundation, will feature live art demonstrations and signings by artists Paige O’Hara, the voice of Belle in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Cris Woloszak, John Ramirez and Manuel Hernandez from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Magical Memories Dimensions and Magical Memories Featuring Disney Fine Art will feature live painting, classes, meet-and-greets and more beginning at noon Saturday and Sept. 23. Events are free and open to the public. Located on the Terrace Level at Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. magicalmemoriesforumshops.com

Jennifer Weber

Classic cars, pinup models and neon motel signs are on display in Jennifer Weber’s digital collage art exhibit “Wanderlust.”Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvega

‘Visions of Nature’

Jose and Blanca Rodriguez’s exhibit of landscape and wildlife photography.Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes

‘Vibrance’

Sign designer and artist Brian Henry uses everyday lighting elements in his new series of light-art explorations. Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

Hearts4Vegas

Paintings, banners and drawings sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Touring Exhibition. A slide show of photographs documenting the tributes left at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden is also on display. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Linda Shaffer

Printmaking and jewelry inspired by nature and traveling are on display in Linda Shaffer’s “Journeys” exhibit. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

Faculty exhibition

Mixed-media artwork by Marcus Civin, Cara Cole, Ashley Doughty, Kay Leigh Farley, Michael Fong and Sean Slattery, new faculty members of UNLV’s Department of Art, are on display at the Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery. UNLV’s Alta Ham Fine Arts building, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/donnabeamgallery

Obsidian Fine Art

Mandy Joy’s new series of landscape and tree paintings and new oil figure paintings by Steve Anthony are on display. Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsidianfineart

City Lights Arts Gallery

George Ameal Wilson’s paintings and pastel drawings depict Chinese prospectors in mid-19th-century gold country to African-American cattle wranglers. 3 E. Army St., Henderson. citylightsartgallery.com

Abraham Abebe

Ethiopian artist Abraham Abebe’s three-dimensional abstract paintings depict probability and high contrast in life and reflect the pursuit of identity. Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St. artslasvegas.org

‘Celebrating Life!’

The annual juried exhibit features works by artists ages 50 and older. Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

Photography exhibit

Microscopic crystals that formed in the juices squeezed from fruits and vegetables are on display in Robert Belliveau’s exhibit “Microscopic Beauty of Fruits and Vegetables.”Big Springs Gallery, Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd. springspreserve.org

David Roberts

Etch A Sketch renderings of cartoons, portraits and architecture by David Roberts are on display in the exhibit “Beyond the Stairs.” Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Primal Water’

Paintings, sculptures, photography, site-specific installation and film by 14 artists celebrate the diversity and beauty of Japanese culture in the exhibit “Primal Water.”Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. bellagio.com

‘Energy of Emotions’

Through her use of color, Musheera Nagazi’s acrylic paintings convey the emotions she felt while fighting cancer. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Carnevale Gallery

Mixed-media pieces from photographer Art Wolfe’s “Human Canvas” project and limited-edition fine art prints are on display. Carnevale Gallery, located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South. humancanvasproject

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com