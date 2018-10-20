Las Vegas art galleries

"Silenced Snowstorm" by Bobbie Ann Howell

Bobbie Ann Howell

Cut paper, drawings, photographs and sculptures by native Nevadan artist Bobbie Ann Howell are on display in the exhibit “Silenced Snowstorm.” The artist talk, workshop and reception will be at 6 p.m. Thursday. College of Southern Nevada Artspace Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

‘Renderings From the Heart’

Original artwork created by members of the Clark County Artists Guild. The exhibit opens with a reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. West Charleston Library Gallery, 6301 W. Charleston Blvd. ccartistsguildvegas.com

‘Soundscapes’

Explore how people have created sound in the past and how we experience it now to connect to the people around us in the group exhibition “Soundscapes.” West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Nova May

Brightly colored tubes and suspended butterflies made from paper, cardboard and paper-mache with lighting elements are used to represent the transformational power of music taking flight in Nova May’s art installation “In Flight: Energy Liberated.” Windows on First at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St., located along First Street.

‘Americanx!’

Contemporary works by local Latino/a/x painters, sculptors, photographers, illustrators, cartoonists and visual artists in the mixed-media group exhibition “Americanx!” Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery, UNLV’s Alta Ham Fine Arts building, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. facebook.com/donnabeamgallery

‘Visions of Nature’

Jose and Blanca Rodriguez’s exhibit of landscape and wildlife photography.Summerlin Library, 1771 Inner Circle Drive. lvccld.org

Brissa Arana

Ceramic artwork by Mexican-American artist Brissa Arana is on display in the exhibit “De Chile, Mole y Pozole: Absence of Uniformity.” Grand Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

Member Show

Calligraphy, paper arts and book arts by the members of the Fabulous Las Vegas Scribes. Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive. lvccld.org

Illustrated Word Exhibit

Collaborative works created by pairing literary and visual artists to celebrate the Las Vegas Book Festival are on display in the Nevada Humanities and Test Site Projects exhibition "Seeing Saying." Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. nevadahumanities.org

‘Finding Fremont’

Expedition maps, modern color photographs, an archaeological discovery of mountain howitzer carriage parts and the mountain howitzer believed to be explorer John Fremont’s lost cannon are among the objects on display in the exhibit “Finding Fremont: Pathfinder of the West.” Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. nvculture.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

Sita Loop

Paintings by Boulder City Art Guild member Sita Loop are on display at the guild’s gallery through October. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St.,Boulder City. bouldercityartguild.com

‘Rock in Las Vegas’

Limited-edition photographs by rock photographer Neal Preston and musicians Julian Lennon and Nikki Sixx.Carnevale Gallery, located at Appian Way at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Dray

Paintings inspired by ’70s soul music, movies and fashions, and influenced by abstract expressionism and street art, are on display in Dray’s exhibit “Buttered Soul With Cheese.” West Las Vegas Arts Center, 947 W. Lake Mead Blvd. draystudio.com

‘Sid the Science Kid’

Kids can learn about machines, the laws of motion, air power and more at the new traveling exhibit based around the award-winning PBS Kids TV series. Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place. discoverykidslv.org

‘Visions II’

Artwork showcasing the heritage of Native American artists Tom Jones, Fawn Douglas, Robert Martinez, Rebecca Eagle, Sky Hopinka, Ray Valdez and Noelle Garcia. Chamber Gallery at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. artslasvegas.org

James Stanford

Digital collages of neon signs and Las Vegas landmarks are on display in James Stanford’s exhibit, “Shimmering Zen.” The Studio at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Fall show

Original paintings created by members of the Nevada Watercolor Society are on display in the juried exhibition. Gallery at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. lvccld.org

Core Contemporary

Robby Martin, aka Biscuit Street Preacher, challenges human and societal imperfections in his exhibit of paintings, “Nunca Ido — Never Gone.” Core Contemporary, 900 E. Karen Ave., Suite D222. corecontemporary.com

Obsidian Fine Art

Halloween and Dia de los Muertos paintings by Steve Anthony and Mandy Joy. Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 240. facebook.com/obsididanfineart

‘How We Mourned’

A selection of items — including stuffed animals, letters, candles, flags and rosaries — left by residents and visitors at makeshift memorials following the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. clarkcountynv.gov/museum

Leila Hernandez

Mixed-media textile artwork by El Salvador native artist and designer Leila Hernandez are on display in her exhibit, “La Visa Negra.” College of Southern Nevada Fine Arts Gallery, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. csn.edu/artgallery

Hearts4Vegas

Paintings, banners and drawings sent from people around the world to Las Vegas after the Route 91 Harvest festival tragedy are on display in the Hearts4Vegas Touring Exhibition. East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave. artslasvegas.org

‘Vessel’

The exhibition of ancient West Mexican ceramics explores the relationship between form and function. Braunstein Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Energy of Emotions’

Through her use of color, Musheera Nagazi’s acrylic paintings convey the emotions she felt while fighting cancer. Spring Valley Library, 4280 S. Jones Blvd. lvccld.org

Jennifer Weber

Classic cars, pin-up models and neon motel signs are on display in Jennifer Weber’s digital collage art exhibit, “Wanderlust.” Enterprise Library, 25 E. Shelbourne Ave. lvccld.org

‘Paracosm’

Paintings and mixed-media works by local artists Kim Johnson and KD Matheson are on display in the exhibit “Paracosm.” Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S.Rampart Blvd. mariobasner.com

Modernist Cuisine

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. modernistcuisine.com

