Las Vegas art galleries

Works by artist Justin Favela are featured at Tilting the Basin, a 10-week exhibit presented by the Nevada Museum of Art and Art Museum at Symphony Park. The show opened Mar. 16 at a pop-up gallery space in Downtown Las Vegas, 920 S. Commerce St. Photo by Buford Davis / Las Vegas Business Press

Photo credit: Steve Smith "The Bat"

‘The Fabric of Rhythm’

Exhibition of photography by Steve Smith of Journey. Smith will make an appearance at the gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Gallery of Music & Art in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 702-366-9904; gma-lv.com

Artist reception

Boulder City Art Guild member Sita Loop will discuss her paintings at the featured artist reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday. Boulder City Art Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun.

702-293-2138; bouldercityartguild.com

‘California Expressions’

Bobby Wheat’s large-format film photography exhibition features photos taken throughout California. Bobby Wheat Gallery at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-569-7080; bobbywheat.com

Helldorado Days Art Show Winners

Exhibition of winning artwork from the annual Helldorado Art Show. Second floor outside City Council Chambers at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri. elkshelldorado.com/citywide-events/art-show-auction

‘Thank You, Gracias, Have a Nice Day’

Exhibition of mixed-media artwork created by GULCH, a collective of Nevada artists including Justin Favela, Jennifer Kleven, Krystal Ramierez and Mikayala Whitmore. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. 1-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. (to 9 p.m. First Friday). 702-800-4670; nevadahumanities.org

‘Frida Kahlo: Pain & Passion’

An exhibition of Frida Kahlo paintings created by local artists. Wonderland Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110. Noon-4 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 4-11 p.m. First Friday or by appointment. 702-686-4010; wonderlandgallery.com

‘Mexico Es Grande’

Exhibition of paintings by Gilda Garza. David Kairy Gallery Shops at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 702-895-9529; facebook.com/davidkairygallerylv

Paiute art exhibition

An exhibition of artwork by artists representing the Las Vegas Paiute, Big Pine Paiute and Shivwits Paiute tribes. Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, 500 E. Washington Ave., 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat. 702-486-3511; friendsofthefort.org

International Masters Exhibition

Exhibition of paintings and photography by artists whose works appear in the “International Contemporary Masters” art books. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-382-2926; mglv.org

‘I Am the Greatest’

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

‘Rematerialized: Fiber Art’

Rosanne Giacomini’s exhibit of contemporary fiber paintings. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.comran

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

‘Primer: Art of Weaponry’

Fine art photographer Jon Rouse’s high-resolution modern art collection of rare firearms, ammunitions and explosives. Centaur Art Gallery, 4345 Dean Martin Drive, Suite. 200. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. 702-737-1234; centaurgalleries.com

‘Bringing It Home’

Exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers.Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958’

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs.Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Ready to Roar’

Curated in conjunction with UNLV, the Prohibition-Era fashion and culture exhibition illustrates the impact of the era on women’s fashions, their rights and freedoms. The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 702-229-2734; themobmuseum.org

