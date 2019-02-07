Las Vegas’ Believer Festival unveils 2019 lineup

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 15 for the third annual celebration of writing, music and the arts.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 15 for the third annual Believer Festival, a celebration of writing, music and the arts hosted by the Black Mountain Institute at UNLV.

This year’s theme is “La Frontera” — the frontier or border — and will, BMI says, “challenge and inspire the community to reconsider borders of our fixed conceptions and rigid ideas.”

This year’s event will take place April 25 to 27 at venues in and around Las Vegas with guests who represent not just the worlds of literature and poetry, but of media, film and music, too.

This year’s scheduled guests include: poet and essayist Hanif Abdurraqib; writer Lesley Nneka Arimah; poet and activist Natalie Diaz; poet Eryn Green; novelist Lolita Hernandez; graphic storyteller Mira Jacob; Black Lives Matter Canada co-founder Janaya Khan; Josh Kun, director of the University of Southern California School of Communication; author and essayist Kiese Laymon; Andrew Leland, host and producer of the Organist podcast; essayist and novelist Valeria Luiselli; Egyptian novelist and journalist Ahmed Naji; singer-songwriter Thao Nguyen; novelist Tommy Orange; feminist media critic and blogger Anita Sarkeesian; musician and comedian Reggie Watts; and TV writer and director Jill Soloway, who created the series “Transparent.”

Also scheduled to participate are Las Vegas-based artists Justin Favela, known for his signature pinata-style pieces, and Craig Winslow, known for his light installations.

The Believer Festival is associated with The Believer, a bimonthly magazine of literature, arts and culture, that was purchased by BMI in 2017.

For information about the festival and tickets for the event, visit believerfestival.org.