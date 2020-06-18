Las Vegas libraries launch virtual poetry workshops

A series of online poetry workshops are being offered on the theme of hope, in partnership with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

When Alisha Yi returned home from Harvard University in March because of coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders, she would look often out the window of her childhood bedroom in Las Vegas and write about what she saw.

“I’ve been writing poems,” says Yi, an incoming junior at Harvard and a 2018 U.S. Presidential Scholar for Poetry. “I think this is a way that we heal. Having poetry enables reflection.”

Yi and classmate David Xiang, a former National Student Poet, have developed a series of five online poetry workshops centered on the theme of hope, in partnership with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District.

The online workshops guide participants in exploring and creating poetry.

“At this time, we’re still isolated and there’s so much uncertainty,” Yi says. “We wanted to offer a way to connect and cope and heal. My first thought was poetry.”

The aim of the series is to create a sense of community and to explore the theme of hope with experiences expressed through poetry.

Yi, who grew up loving poetry, has found it to be a therapeutic means for growth and self-reflection.

In Boston, she leads poetry workshops for middle school students, and Xiang teaches poetry at libraries.

The five workshops are held over video chat every two weeks.

The first workshop explored the idea of “Finding Comfort.” The four upcoming workshops will center on themes of perspective, emotion, being a witness and hope. Small groups of participants will discuss poetry and then engage in creating works of their own.

“Poetry is so accessible. You just need a pencil or pen,” Yi says. “We want people to find a way to express themselves and connect with people and offer a space to speak about their lives in a vulnerable setting without pressure.”

Interested participants can find the classes online at lvccld.bibliocommons.com.

