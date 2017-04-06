Las Vegas marks the last stop for ‘American in Paris’ title performer

Ballerina Lise Dassin (Sara Esty) and artist Jerry Mulligan (Garen Scribner) find romance in the Tony-winning musical “An American in Paris,” opening Tuesday at The Smith Center. (Matthew Murphy/courtesy The Smith Center )

Dance takes center stage in the Tony-winning stage version of the Oscar-winning movie musical “An American in Paris.” (Matthew Murphy/courtesy The Smith Center )

“An American in Paris’ ” Gershwin score includes the splashy “Stairway to Paradise,” one of the songs also featured in the 1951 movie musical that inspired the current stage version. (Matthew Murphy/courtesy The Smith Center )

With its all-Gershwin score, the Oscar-winning 1951 musical “An American in Paris” reflected a Hollywood trend of the time: musicals featuring a composer’s song catalogue. (Courtesy)

As classically trained dancers, Garen Scribner and Sara Esty are used to making leaps.

There’s the one that brought them from ballet to Broadway — as the stars of the Tony-winning “An American in Paris,” which checks into The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall on Tuesday for an eight-performance visit.

And there’s the leap Scribner plans to take at the conclusion of the show’s Las Vegas run, as he leaves the music-by-Gershwin production that’s been his life for the past few years.

“Bittersweet” is how Scribner describes his imminent departure, in a telephone interview from the show’s Los Angeles tour stop. (Which just happened to be the palatial Hollywood Pantages theater — where the show’s 1951 cinematic inspiration collected an Academy Award for best picture.)

Scribner steps into Kelly’s shoes as the show’s title character, an ex-GI who stays on in Paris after World War II to pursue his dreams of becoming an artist — and pursue a beguiling ballerina.

On tour, Sara Esty plays the ballerina role that marked Leslie Caron’s movie debut. Esty’s worked with Scribner since “American in Paris’ ” pre-Broadway beginning — and faces Scribner’s looming farewell with undisguised dread.

“I can’t even talk about it,” she says in a separate telephone interview, citing “the ultimate connection — the ultimate romantic vibe” the two generate on stage.

The feeling’s mutual, Scribner says. “I could perform the rest of my life with Sara,” he comments, describing their collaboration as “so easy, fun and meaningful.”

Neither dancer had plans to make the jump from ballet to Broadway.

For Scribner, the show’s “Gershwin score was a huge draw.” Along with the title symphonic tone poem, the stage musical includes a few songs featured in the “American in Paris” movie (including “I Got Rhythm” and “ ‘S Wonderful”) and a few more introduced in the 1938 Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers movie classic “Shall We Dance,” from “Beginner’s Luck” to “They Can’t Take That Away From Me.”

An even bigger draw, however, was the presence of British dancer and choreographer Christopher Wheeldon, who was making his own leap, as a director, with “American in Paris.”

Esty acknowledges that creating a new musical can be “such a crapshoot,” but “I heard two things — Christopher Wheeldon and Broadway — and I said yes. He’s such a big name in the ballet world.” She figured Wheeldon “wouldn’t be taking this huge leap if it weren’t for something good. It’s one of the best decisions I ever made.”

Before “American in Paris,” Scribner danced with the San Francisco Ballet and Nederlands Dans Theater I; Esty arrived from Miami City Ballet.

And while both left ballet for Broadway, dance remains center stage in this “American in Paris,” the performers note.

Unlike some musicals where dance is definitely an afterthought, “the whole thing is a dance,” Scribner points out.

“It almost seamlessly goes from actors speaking” to actors dancing, “but we’re still telling the story,” Esty adds. “It’s amazing that dance can be such a strong component of storytelling,” demonstrating to people who don’t think they like ballet that they do.

Besides, with the Oscar-winning “La La Land’s” recent big-screen success, audiences may be ready for a return of “big long dance sequences you got swept up in,” she adds. “History is repeating itself.”

And Scribner’s more than ready to make that leap. “ ‘La La Land’ has ushered in a new era,” he says, which means the Scribner-Esty team’s “available to be the new Fred and Ginger.”

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @CarolSCling on Twitter.

361 Symphony Park Ave., Las Vegas, NV