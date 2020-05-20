Las Vegas’ Mob Museum plans to reopen May 31

Face masks will be required for staff and guests, and sanitizer made at the museum’s speakeasy will be given away while supplies last.

The Mob Museum is located at 300 Stewart Ave. in downtown Las Vegas. (The Mob Museum)

The Mob Museum in downtown Las Vegas is planning to reopen May 31.

The opening is contingent on state and local authorities lifting general restrictions.

It will be the first time that visitors have been allowed into the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement since the coronavirus shutdown went into effect in March.

Notice of the plans follows the planned reopening of the Neon Museum this Friday.

As it resumes operation, the Mob Museum will have new public health protocols in effect.

Each guest will receive a complimentary bottle of FDA-approved 80 percent ethanol liquid hand sanitizer, produced in the museum’s distillery, for a limited time.

Visitors will be required to wear face masks, with exceptions made only at management’s discretion in situations in which alternative precautions are possible. Masks will be provided if visitors do not have them.

The museum will limit entry to about one-third of its previous operating capacity, and exhibit spaces will have capacity levels kept to half of posted fire code.

Wellness checks will include temperature checks with no-contact scanners for all employees, volunteers, vendors and guests.

Guests will also be offered complimentary gloves and a stylus for use on interactive displays.

Exhibits have been reconfigured to better manage guest flow and to reduce physical handling.

High-efficiency particulate air filters will be used in The Underground for optimal filtration, and deep sanitization will be increased.

Speakeasy seating will be no more than half of the fire code, with a minimum of 6 feet of separation between tables. Single-use menus and other table service precautions will minimize contact.

“We eagerly look forward to welcoming back our guests and we have taken the utmost care to ensure that they, along with our team members, can enjoy the safest possible museum environment,” said Jonathan Ullman, president and CEO.

Special hours for vulnerable populations and their caretakers will be from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays. The museum offers a Nevada resident admission rate of $16.95, or 40 percent off regular admission. A daily Happy Hour ticket is available for all out-of-state visitors after 5 p.m. for $19.95.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.