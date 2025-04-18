Las Vegas museum celebrates ‘Harmony in Diversity’

The exhibit features displays from more than 40 local artists, whose work showcases the connections between the city’s diverse community and nature.

The Las Vegas Valley certainly isn’t short on diversity, which is now in the spotlight at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

The exhibit “Harmony in Diversity” is on display all month long.

It features displays from more than 40 local artists, whose work showcases the connections between the city’s diverse community and nature.

“Art is growing in Las Vegas,” said Mariely Febles, the museum’s outreach and community engagement manager. “We’re more than casinos. We have all of this to offer. I’m very excited that we have a little bit of that, that we can display here at the museum.”

The idea for the exhibit starting more than a year ago, as a way to lead students to science through art.

“One of our goals overall is to increase science identity, and get students into looking and believing in us,” said Grace Njoroge, the Education Director at the Natural History Museum. “Art is a way that we communicate.”

In addition to the exhibit, the museum is hosting “Harmony and Diversity Day” on Saturday.

It starts at 10 a.m. and will include art workshops, performances, and poetry readings.

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is located at 900 Las Vegas Boulevard North. It’s open daily from 9am to 4pm. Admission is $14 per adult, and $7 for children. Teachers get in free with a teaching badge. Children under the age of 2 have free admission.