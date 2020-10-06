Las Vegas native awarded genius grant from MacArthur Foundation

Cultural theorist and poet Fred Moten is one of 21 MacArthur Foundation fellows for 2020.

Fred Moten, a poet and and cultural theorist who grew up in Las Vegas, is one of 21 MacArthur Foundation fellows for 2020. (John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation)

Fred Moten, a poet and and cultural theorist who grew up in Las Vegas, has been named a 2020 MacArthur Foundation fellow and recipient of its signature genius grant.

On its website, the foundation cites Moten for “creating new conceptual spaces to accommodate emerging forms of Black aesthetics, cultural production and social life.”

Moten, 58, is a professor in the Department of Performance Studies at New York University. According to the university, Moten teaches courses and does research in “Black studies, performance studies, poetics and critical theory.”

He earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a doctorate from the University of California, Berkeley and, in interviews, has talked about growing up in the Historic Westside neighborhood.

The foundation’s $625,000, no-strings-attached award is given to “extraordinarily talented and creative individuals as an investment in their potential,” according to the foundation. The stipend is paid out in equal quarterly installments over a period of five years.

On the foundation’s website, Cecelia Conrad, MacArthur Fellows managing director, notes this year’s class includes 21 exceptionally creative individuals “asking critical questions, developing innovative technologies and public policies, enriching our understanding of the human condition, and producing works of art that provoke and inspire us.”