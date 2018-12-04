Las Vegas painter’s mural dedication scheduled for Dec. 12

Dedication of a Las Vegas-based painter’s mural, illustrating the local historical forces that shaped Moapa Valley, is set for Dec. 12 at the Moapa Valley Community Center.

“Through the Muddy,” the roughly 11-foot-by-40-foot art installation by Gig Depio, will be one of three permanent art displays commemorated at a free public reception. It joins two smaller paintings, “They Were Dauntless” and “Source,” by artists Heidi Leavitt and Joan Rainy Day, respectively.

Depio was the recipient of the 2016 Nevada Arts Council Fellowship Grant in Painting and his work has been exhibited across the state.

The public reception is from 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. at the Moapa Valley Recreation Center, 325 N. Cooper St. It will then move to the Moapa Valley Community Center, 320 N. Moapa Blvd., to dedicate Depio’s mural.

The Moapa Valley Community Center mural project is presented by Clark County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, Clark County Parks & Recreation and the Moapa Valley Town Advisory Board. Call the county’s Public Art Program Supervisor Mickey Sprott at 702-455-8685 for more information.

