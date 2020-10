Members of the Las Vegas Philharmonic have put together a special performance of “Home Means Nevada” in celebration of Nevada Day.

Donato Cabrera and the Las Vegas Philharmonic (Las Vegas Philharmonic)

Musicians filmed and recorded the piece from home.

The video can be seen on YouTube.

