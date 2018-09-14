Las Vegas sci-fi entertainment project to have art gallery

The first pieces include an archway from the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert and a fire-breathing dragon named for online cartoon character Trogdor the Burninator.

Area15's gallery will include a variety of artistic mediums, large sculptures, industrial art, custom builds, fabrications, extreme performance, new media projection mapping, LED and video. A range of 15 to 20 pieces will be on display and offered for sale at any given time. (Courtesy of AREA15)

Area15's gallery will include a variety of artistic mediums, large sculptures, industrial art, custom builds, fabrications, extreme performance, new media projection mapping, LED and video. A range of 15 to 20 pieces will be on display and offered for sale at any given time. (Courtesy of AREA15)

Area15's gallery will include a variety of artistic mediums, large sculptures, industrial art, custom builds, fabrications, extreme performance, new media projection mapping, LED and video. A range of 15 to 20 pieces will be on display and offered for sale at any given time. (Courtesy of AREA15)

A science fiction-themed entertainment venue planned near the Strip has announced some new tenants.

Area15 will have an indoor and outdoor art gallery with large works of art for sale.

The first pieces include an archway from the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert and a fire-breathing dragon named for online cartoon character Trogdor the Burninator.

Area15 will have about 20 pieces on display and for sale at any given time.

The venue is a joint venture between real estate development firm Fisher Brothers and creative agency Beneville Studios, both of New York.

The venue will open in late 2019 near the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Interstate 15.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at 702-383-4602 or wmillward@reviewjournal.com. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.

3230 W Desert Inn Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89102