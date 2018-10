The Sunrise Mountain High Ballet Folklorico performed for students and staff during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wendell P. Williams Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday.

Members of the Sunrise Mountain High Ballet Folklorico perform for students and staff during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wendell P. Williams Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Sunrise Mountain High Ballet Folklorico perform for students and staff during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wendell P. Williams Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Sunrise Mountain High Ballet Folklorico perform for students and staff during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wendell P. Williams Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Mariachi Perla Del Oeste perform for students and staff during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wendell P. Williams Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Members of the Wendell P. Williams Singing Eagles Choir perform during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wendell P. Williams Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks to students and staff during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wendell P. Williams Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks to students and staff during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wendell P. Williams Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Clark County School District trustee Dr. Linda E. Young speaks to students and staff during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wendell P. Williams Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Sunrise Mountain High Ballet Folklorico performed for students and staff during a Hispanic Heritage Month event at Wendell P. Williams Elementary School in Las Vegas on Friday.

Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, recognizes and celebrates the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

In September, the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month with a festival in North Las Vegas.