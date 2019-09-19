Local author Robyn Carr to enter Nevada Writers Hall of Fame

The best-selling novelist, a Henderson resident, will be inducted in a ceremony in November in Reno.

Robyn Carr (Mira Books)

Local author Robyn Carr has been named 2019’s inductee to the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame.

Carr is the author of best-selling books including the Virgin River, Thunder Point and Sullivan’s Crossing contemporary romance series and stand-alone novels “The Summer That Made Us,” “The Life She Wants” and “The View From Alameda Island.”

The Nevada Writers Hall of Fame recognizes authors who write in and about Nevada. Induction into the hall acknowledges lifetime achievement in writing through selection criteria that includes a connection to Nevada through theme or residence, critical recognition of authors’ work and authors’ contribution toward building Nevada’s literary culture.

Carr, a Henderson resident, started writing fiction in the mid-’70s as an Air Force wife and mother of two. She sold her first book in 1978 and since has become one of the world’s most popular romance and women’s fiction authors, with sales of more than 27 million books and 11 No. 1 New York Times best-sellers.

Her books have been translated into 19 languages in 30 countries, and she received the 2016 Nora Roberts Lifetime Achievement Award from the Romance Writers of America. She is a former Henderson Libraries trustee and for several years hosted a series of author chats on behalf of the library.

Carr said she’s “very honored” to be selected for the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame. “It was quite a surprise.”

In addition to writing, Carr, like her fans, is awaiting release of a 10-episode Netflix series based on her Virgin River series that’s scheduled to premiere later this year or early next. She is pleased with what she saw during filming but said she isn’t involved in direction of the series.

“I have some kind of a title, not that it means anything,” she said with a laugh. “But I did go to the set in Vancouver and met the stars and the crew and they were awesome.”

Also being honored by the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame is Caleb S. Cage, author of “Desert Mementos: Stories of Iraq and Nevada,” who will receive this year’s Silver Pen award, which recognizes talented and promising midcareer Nevada writers.

On Nov. 7, the hall of fame will present “An Evening With Robyn Carr and Caleb S. Cage” at the Reno Renaissance Hotel in downtown Reno. The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. For ticket information, contact Robin Monteith at robinmonteith@unr.edu or at 775-682-5656. To purchase tickets, visit library.unr.edu/nvwhof.

