Local glass artists host open houses at Domsky Glass studio — VIDEO

Larry Domsky of Domsky Glass will demonstrate how to transform molten glass into art during a three-night open house Thursday through Saturday. (First Friday Foundation)

Artist Larry Domsky works with soft glass to make a platter during an open house on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Domsky Glass, in Las Vegas. Domsky and his wife Barbara are resident artists at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino, and their clients include Nike, Giorgio Armani and Neiman Marcus. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Artist Barbara Domsky on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Domsky Glass, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Artists Larry and Barbara Domsky are resident artists at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino, and their clients include Nike, Giorgio Armani and Neiman Marcus. Photo taken on on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Domsky Glass, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Guests tour the gallery at Domsky Glass Studio during an open house on Thursday, April 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Artist Larry Domsky, left, and Matt Humphrey work with soft glass to make a platter during an open house on Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Domsky Glass, in Las Vegas. Domsky and his wife Barbara are resident artists at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel-casino, and their clients include Nike, Giorgio Armani and Neiman Marcus. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Larry Domsky of Domsky Glass will demonstrate the process of transforming molten glass into art during a three-night open house Thursday through Saturday. (Domsky Glass)

There’s an electrical contractor in front, a cleaning supply distributor next door — and a gentleman’s club across the street.

But, parked in front of an industrial building at 2758 S. Highland Drive industrial building, a Volkswagen Beetle’s license plate offers a major clue to the colorful pursuits going on behind the drab walls: “ARTLIFE” the plate reads.

And inside the 9,800-square-foot studio located in the shadow of the Strip, Larry and Barbara Domsky conjure rainbow-hued creations in glass.

Even if you don’t know Domsky Glass — as the husband-and-wife team is collectively known — you may know their work, which is on display at various Vegas venues, from McCarran International Airport’s Terminal 3 to UNLV and Wynn Las Vegas.

If you’ve ever wondered how they do what they do, now’s your chance. Because from 6 to 10 p.m. on the first Thursday, Friday and Saturday of every month, Domsky Glass hosts an open house where Larry Domsky demonstrates glass-blowing techniques alongside other artists.

Literally playing with fire, Larry aims a roaring blowtorch at an in-progress work of glass, heating and reheating the blob, spinning and shaping it as it metamorphoses from vase to platter, colors changing as the glass cools.

On the studio wall behind him, a painted Buddha figure looks on, while words of wisdom — “LIVE WITH GOOD INTENTIONS,” “INTEGRITY, LOVE AND KINDNESS” “CREATE DREAM INSPIRE ACHIEVE” — loom behind him.

The adjacent gallery showcases Larry’s blown-glass creations, along with Barbara’s glowing, geometrical fused glass creations, which she calls “flatwork.”

The husband-and-wife team has worked in the Highland Drive studio for six years; they previously had a studio on Oquendo Road.

They began the open-house sessions a few months ago, hoping to tap into the monthly energy of Preview Thursday/First Friday gallery showcases, as well as the tourist market a few blocks away on the Strip.

“We do get tourists,” Barbara notes — especially those who see their work at the airport or the Wynn and contact them.

(In addition to the monthly open houses, the studio is open by appointment and during scheduled workshops; they also work with families and companies for team-building workshops.

“I think all of us, we’re all creative people,” Larry says of helping others discover their glass-crafting talents. “People are scared to cross boundaries, but by the end, they’re really immersed in it.”

The pieces the Domskys made for the McCarran expansion — two 90-by-19-foot dichroic glass creations, one (“Sunset Mirage”) showing off burnished reds and oranges, the other (“Cloud 9”) shimmering in snowy opalescence — proved a “most incredible opportunity” for them, Larry says, in part because “those commissions carried us through the recession.”

They were selling candleholders at First Friday in the Arts District when an architect suggested they apply for the airport commission. “He contacted us later and said, ‘I think your work is pretty cool,’ ” Barbara recalls.

The Domskys were backpacking in South Africa when they received a message from the Clark County Department of Aviation inviting them to be part of what turned out to be a five-year project.

“We were so excited — it helped us move into this building,” she notes.

The building brought them closer to where “we wanted to be, in the Arts District,” Larry adds, describing his hopes for a future Highland Drive craft district. (He’s already got the T-shirt, emblazoned with the words “The Studio LV” adorning a retro-style neon sign that he hopes will one day point visitors to the Domsky Glass studio.)

“We both get visions — we’re big on dreaming,” Larry says.

In the process, however, “we work long days, pretty much every day,” Barbara notes. “We are here all of the time, always building on what that present goal is.”

Then again, “reality’s a lot harder,” Larry acknowledges. “In the dream, it was easy.”

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @CarolSCling on Twitter.