Local talents highlight Las Vegas Philharmonic’s 2017-18 season

Music director Donato Cabrera conducts the Las Vegas Philharmonic, which announced its 2017-18 season on Friday. (Las Vegas Philharmonic)

There’s no place like home — as the Las Vegas Philharmonic will demonstrate at several 2017-18 season concerts featuring Southern Nevada-based musicians and composers.

From singer Clint Holmes to pianist Mykola Suk to composer Michael Torke, locally based musicians will play a starring role in the Philharmonic’s 19th season, which includes nine concerts at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall and three Spotlight Series chamber performances in the center’s Troesh Studio Theater.

Music director Donato Cabrera presided over Friday’s season announcement at the Las Vegas Country Club, where he lauded local musicians, saying their presence influenced the orchestra’s upcoming season.

“We have such great talent” in Las Vegas, he said. “Why always look out of the city for people to perform concertos when people in the orchestra can do it?”

A conversation with pianist Suk — who’ll perform Brahms Piano Concerto No. 1 during the Philharmonic’s Sept. 9 season opener — sparked the idea. Suk performs outside Las Vegas, which prompted Cabrera to consider how to incorporate his skills at home.

Philharmonic member Cory Tiffin will play a Mozart clarinet concerto with the orchestra during its Oct. 14 “Oktoberfest” concert, while harpist Kimberly Glennie, oboist Stephen Caplan and cellist Andrew Smith will solo during the Jan. 13 “Musicians’ Choice” program featuring works by C.P.E. Bach, Claude Debussy and Ralph Vaughan Williams.

Holmes, meanwhile, will narrate “Peter and the Wolf” during the orchestra’s “Home for the Holidays” matinee Dec. 2; that evening, the Philharmonic will team up with the Las Vegas Master Singers for “A Baroque Holiday,” highlighted by Part I of Handel’s “Messiah.”

The Master Singers, UNLV’s Concert Singers and Chamber Chorale — along with the university’s dance department — will collaborate April 14 on Carl Orff’s cantata “Carmina Burana.” The Nov. 4 “Copland in Mexico” program is part of a nationwide “Music Unwound” initiative featuring lectures, recitals, exhibitions and other events in collaboration with UNLV.

Full season details are available at lvphil.org.

