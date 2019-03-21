Local writers’ work featured at downtown Las Vegas forum

“Live Through This: An Anthology of Unnatural Disasters, Stories and Essays by Las Vegas Writers”

Local writers’ work featured at forum

The Writer’s Block will host “Live Through This: An Anthology of Unnatural Disasters, Stories and Essays by Las Vegas Writers” at 7 p.m. Thursday. The reading will feature contributors to the 2018 Las Vegas Writes Project, an annual anthology featuring creative fiction and nonfiction from local writers. For the ninth edition, editors Geoff Schumacher and Scott Dickensheets solicited work on the theme of “unnatural disasters.” Free. 519 S. Sixth St., thewritersblock.org

Masquerade ball kicks off festival

The Center will kick off Vegas Women’s Fest Weekend with a Behind the Mask Masquerade Ball on Friday night. Guests are invited to celebrate all women at the free 21-and-over event from 7-11 p.m. by dressing to impress or coming in costume. Masks are required and will be available for purchase at the door. 401 S. Maryland Pkwy., thecenterlv.org

Museum mixes dental health, fun

Saturday is Dental Health Day at the Discovery Children’s Museum. Join Dr. Ashley Hoban of Summerlin Pediatric Dentistry in the Discovery Lab from 10 a.m. to noon for fun dental health activities and giveaways. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

Vaudeville show set for Saturday night

The Las Vaudeville variety show will celebrate its third anniversary Saturday night at the Bunkhouse Saloon. The 8 p.m. event will feature music, dance, comedy, spoken word and magic, with vendors, food and live art outside. Admission is $10. 124 S. 11th St., bunkhousedowntown.com

Neon Museum offers photo shoots

The Neon Museum is taking reservations for Graduation Mini-Photo Shoots on April 14 in the North Gallery. For $150, graduates, families, couples or any group of up to 10 people can book a 15-minute photo session among the historic Las Vegas signs. The price includes the photographer’s rate and up to five digital images. For reservations, email photoshoots@neonmuseum.org and mention “Graduation Mini Shoot.” 770 N. Las Vegas Blvd., neonmuseum.org

Have an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.