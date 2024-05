Jaime Yoo, in tie-dyed shirt, dances with others as fireworks erupt over the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Saturday, June 9, 2012. Friday night into Saturday was the first night of the three-day music festival. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival goers watch fireworks on the third night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Early Monday, June 11, 2012. The third night was the last night of the electronic music festival. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fireworks explode over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas Saturday, June 22, 2013. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miguel Contreras, in hat, and Jorge Speede embrace at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 27, 2011. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival goers dance during Insomniac's Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 21, 2013. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ashlie Sandoval, center, and other women wait for friends at an entrance to the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Friday, June 8, 2012. Men and women were separated into separate lines. The men's line took longer leaving many women waiting for their male friends to get in. Friday was the first night of the three-day music festival. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ashley "Aphrodite" Taylor of Seattle gets a personal light show from Anthony "Cooltiez" Friedman of Los Angeles using lights on his fingertips as DJ Steve Angello of Swedish House Mafia performs on the main stage area known as Kinetic Field at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the Electric Daisy Carnival at 3:31 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2011. The all-night rave continues tonight and Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dancers with the Flower Brigade wait backstage between performances during the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas Friday, June 21, 2013. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival-goers watch Steve Angello at Kinetic Field as confetti goes off at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the early hours of Monday, June 24, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kiearah Figueroa of Las Vegas, center, dances outside the Sony booth during third night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Early Monday, June 11, 2012. The third night was the last night of the electronic music festival. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ravegoers dance to Dirty South's set at the kineticFIELD during the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on June 25, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Dash Berlin performs as fireworks explode in the sky at the Electric Daisy Carnival early in the morning of June 11, 2012. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Andrea Farrell of Phoenix, left, and Erica Graham of Santa Cruz, Calif., dance at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 11:57 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2011. The all-night rave will take place Saturday night and Sunday night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Revelers make their way through the crowd at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway early Sunday, June 23, 2013. This is the third year the electronic music festival has been held in Las Vegas. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There were many carnival rides available for the crowd at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on June 25, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman takes a break during the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on June 25, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People are reflected in a puddle as they attend the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Friday, June 8, 2012. Friday was the first night of the three-day music festival. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Orbiter takes festival goers for a ride on the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas early Saturday, June 9, 2012. The electronic music festival is scheduled to run through early Monday morning. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ravegoers board a carnival ride the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on June 25, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Night Owl Experience performs at Kinetic Field at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the early hours of Monday, June 24, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

From left, Hernan Guerra, Sarina Doyan, Jeremiah Torres and Ashley Tolentino rest at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 27, 2011. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People dance as day breaks at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 27, 2011. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Perish Dignam talks to his fellow performers backstage before they go on to perform on circuitGROUNDS during the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday night, June 25, 2011, in Las Vegas. (Alyssa Orr/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lynnette Ariel Vazquez lays down during Boys Noize's set at cosmicMEADOW as the sun rises Sunday morning, June 26, 2011, during the Electric Daisy Carnival held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas. (Alyssa Orr/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Men in mirror suits entertain the crowd during Insomniac's Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on June 21, 2013. (Jason Bean/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People walk into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas Friday, June 21, 2013. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Performers walk around the Electric Daisy Carnival early in the morning of June 11, 2012. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An unweary crowd keeps dancing despite the sunrise during the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on June 25, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman rests before the festival closes for the day the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on June 25, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Revelers enjoy parked insect-inspired transportation at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway early Sunday, June 23, 2013. This is the third year the electronic music festival has been held in Las Vegas. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lana Griggs of Los Angles tries to call a misplaced friend in the early morning as the crowds leave the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on June 25, 2011. This is Griggs' 11th EDC. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Discarded alcohol containers and flip-flops are left behind on the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas early Saturday, June 9, 2012. The electronic music festival is scheduled to run through early Monday morning. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Festival goers relax on the racetrack at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway early Sunday, June 23, 2013. This is the third year the electronic music festival has been held in Las Vegas. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Justine Marsing, right, embraces Andrea Martinez at the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas Friday, June 8, 2012. Friday was the first night of the three-day music festival. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Las Vegas couple shares a kiss at the cosmicMEADOW during the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on June 25, 2011. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A festival attendee fist-bumps a police officer as the main stages of the Electric Daisy Carnival shut down due to high winds at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the early hours of Sunday, June 10, 2012. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)