Maintenance works limits access at Seven Magic Mountains

Visitors are advised to respect the work area and exercise caution, and barricades will be erected for the safety of the visitors, workers and the installation.

Workers from Vergith Contracting Co. begin prepping the Seven Magic Mountains totems for painting restoration, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lorenzo Padia of Vergith Contracting Co. begins prepping the Seven Magic Mountains totems for painting restoration, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. This minor restoration will affect approximately one-third of the artwork and the artwork will remain open to the public during this time, but access will be impacted. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers from Vergith Contracting Co. begin prepping the Seven Magic Mountains totems for painting restoration, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. This minor restoration will affect approximately one-third of the artwork and the artwork will remain open to the public during this time, but access will be impacted. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers from Vergith Contracting Co. begin prepping the Seven Magic Mountains totems for painting restoration, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. This minor restoration will affect approximately one-third of the artwork and the artwork will remain open to the public during this time, but access will be impacted. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lorenzo Padia of Vergith Contracting Co. begins prepping the Seven Magic Mountains totems for painting restoration, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. This minor restoration will affect approximately one-third of the artwork and the artwork will remain open to the public during this time, but access will be impacted. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Marty Mimms of Vergith Contracting Co. begins prepping the Seven Magic Mountains totems for painting restoration, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. This minor restoration will affect approximately one-third of the artwork and the artwork will remain open to the public during this time, but access will be impacted. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers from Vergith Contracting Co. begin prepping the Seven Magic Mountains totems for painting restoration, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Las Vegas. This minor restoration will affect approximately one-third of the artwork and the artwork will remain open to the public during this time, but access will be impacted. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Maintenance work this week will mean limited public access to Seven Magic Mountains.

Crews are onsite through Friday performing routine cleaning and touchups, according to a news release.

Visitors are advised to respect the work area and exercise caution, and barricades will be erected for the safety of the visitors, workers and the installation.

Seven Magic Mountains is located near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15 on public land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Comprised of seven towers of colorful, stacked boulders standing more than 30 feet high, the artwork opened in May 2016 and is currently slated to remain on view through December 2021.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.