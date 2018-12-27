March to the beat of Drumline in downtown Las Vegas

Drumline Live returns to The Smith Center on Saturday with the “Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular.”

Drumline Live returns to The Smith Center on Saturday with the “Drumline Live Holiday Spectacular.” Based on the marching band traditions of historically black colleges and universities, the show features music, vocals and choreography in a set heavy on holiday classics, presented by the team behind the “Drumline” films. Tickets start at $19.50 for kids, $35 for adults. 361 Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

College prep starts now

Thursday is College Day at Discovery Children’s Museum. Sponsored by the Nevada State Treasurer’s Office, guests are encouraged to wear their favorite gear to show off their college spirit, while information is provided on college savings plans. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

Ringing in the new year downtown

Fremont Street Experience’s New Year’s Eve bash will feature 12 bands performing on three stages, an EDM stage with dancers and aerialists, an appearance by Carolyn and Oscar Goodman, a viewing of the Times Square ball drop, and a “Year in Review” show on the Viva Vision canopy. The party kicks off at 6 p.m. and tickets are $45. You can get them in advance at vegasexpereince.com/nye or after 10 a.m. Monday at the Slotzilla box office, 425 Fremont St.

Go Underground at midnight

The Mob Museum will bring in 2019 in its basement speakeasy, The Underground. Guests will get free entry from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. if they use the password “Get zozzled!” at the side entrance, down the stairs on the east side of the building. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

The Plaza lights up the skies

If you’re looking for New Year’s Eve fireworks, the Plaza will host the only downtown display at midnight. 1 S. Main St., plazahotelcasino.com

Hangover Brunch at Esther’s Kitchen

Esther’s Kitchen will host a warm-up for its upcoming Sunday brunch service (launching Jan. 6) with a special New Year’s Day Hangover Brunch. But chef/owner James Trees won’t be creating the menu for the holiday event. Instead, he’ll be turning his kitchen over to the Toddy Shop’s Hemant Kishore, who will prepare an Indian-inspired menu from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The menu is a la carte, and there’s a full bar. 1130 S. Casino Center, estherslv.com

