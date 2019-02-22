MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Arts & Culture

Meow Wolf to open ‘otherworldly’ art experience in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 22, 2019 - 2:52 pm
 

The last time Meow Wolf was in Las Vegas, it unleashed pillow monsters, slime and a land of ramen on unsuspecting festivalgoers.

Just a year and a half after that temporary Life is Beautiful installation, the Santa Fe-based art collective is creating a permanent experiential space for Area15, the art and tech hub rising just west of the Strip.

“It’s going to be like an open-world video game,” says Corvas Brinkerhoff III, co-founder of Meow Wolf. “Except you’ll explore the world with your body instead of on a screen.”

What started as a ragtag art collective 11 years ago in Santa Fe, New Mexico, has since blossomed into an ambitious art and entertainment production company.

For Life is Beautiful 2017, the group took over the Art Motel, transforming the abandoned motor lodge into 21 disparate rooms that invited visitors to touch, explore and play.

Now Meow Wolf is developing a 50,000-square foot multisensory, transmedia art-filled world that will welcome visitors by the end of the year.

In the beginning

In February 2008, Brinkerhoff and a small group of friends and young artists chipped in on a warehouse in Santa Fe.

By night, they hosted parties and punk shows. By day, they developed their crafts.

“We had all this space and thought, ‘What do we do with it?’ ” Brinkerhoff says.

They settled on collaborating.

“We learned that we all loved making immersive environments together,” he explains. “It worked because writers could do the backstory, painters and sculptors could build it. Musicians made the soundtrack and dancers and performers would live in the world. It was something way cooler than any one of us could do by ourselves.”

From there, the concept snowballed.

“There was no money in it,” Brinkerhoff remembers. “We were just pouring our hearts and souls into the work, continually finding ways to show our work.”

‘House of Eternal Return’

Their first permanent admission-based exhibit, “House of Eternal Return,” opened almost three years ago in a Victorian-style house once inhabited by the Selig family.

Visitors are invited to enter the home and suss out the mystery of why the family no longer lives there. That means turning on the TV in the living room and watching the parents’ home movies. Or poring over the family’s journal entries.

It also means opening the refrigerator door and stumbling upon a portal to another dimension. Looking into the washing machine and the fireplace also carries visitors to other dimensions.

“The family mysteriously disappeared into the multiverse,” Brinkerhoff explains. “The house exists in the same world as we do. The portals take you into other worlds.”

Visitors are encouraged to snoop and uncover the mystery of the Seligs. It’s an ambitious nonlinear form of storytelling where the narrative unfolds through self-guided discovery.

Portals lead to an expanse of rooms with a functional treehouse, corridors of TVs, pulsing walls, technicolor forests and something called a space owl.

“When we built Santa Fe, the premise was that if we could get 100,000 visitors in a year, then that was a successful model,” Brinkerhoff says. “This year, we had 500,000 visitors.”

Inspired to expand, Meow Wolf set their sights on Las Vegas.

Art Motel

In 2017, Las Vegas artist Joel Spencer answered an open call for artists.

“I signed up and proposed an idea for Life is Beautiful to get a room in the Art Motel installation,” Spencer says. “I did a thing called ‘Pink Inside.’ ”

The room was a literal interpretation of the axiom that we’re all “pink inside.”

The gleaming bubblegum-pink room featured squishy surfaces, set to a soundtrack created by Meow Wolf of “stomach and entrail sounds.”

“I saw Meow Wolf in 2015 when they did like a few rooms of the Art Motel,” Spencer recalls. “They were just amazing. For ‘Pink Inside,’ I had the idea to do it and a cool platform and thought they wouldn’t really say no.”

Another Las Vegas artist, Spencer Olsen, was always interested in building immersive spaces. “But that’s usually a pretty ambitious task,” he says.

Olsen met Meow Wolf’s founders at Life is Beautiful 2015, when he designed a mural on the Art Motel mezzanine. In 2017, he was encouraged to submit a design for an Art Motel room.

He collaborated with a handful of other local artists to create a multimedia installation.

Olsen joined Meow Wolf’s creative direction team last year and relocated to Santa Fe. He’s turned his attention toward art direction for the Las Vegas experience. “It’s such a special, life-changing opportunity,” Olsen says. “It’s mind-blowing, getting to be part of this amorphous blob of creativity.”

Las Vegas

“We were looking for fertile ground to take this otherworldly experience to,” Brinkerhoff says. “Vegas has a really good community and market for us.”

Meow Wolf was scouting for property when Fisher Brothers, the real estate firm behind Area15, got in contact.

“When we started laying out plans for an anchor tenant, Meow Wolf got what we were doing and appreciated it,” says Winston Fisher, CEO of Area15. “Who doesn’t want to open a refrigerator and find out that it’s a secret tunnel to an ice cave?”

Brinkerhoff is tight-lipped on the story that will be told through the Las Vegas installation. “It will come out in trailers,” he says. “Like for a movie.” But he promises a thematic, immersive experience.

“There is an incredibly rich tapestry of media content, high production value videos, audio recordings, photos, documents and books you can uncover, all stitched together through a digital storytelling platform.”

Visitors will wear an RFID bracelet that tracks their movements and syncs with a mobile app that helps them navigate and uncover the narrative. The space will take three to four hours to explore.

Visual art, audio, video and lighting will combine to create immersive settings and, ultimately, propel the story forward.

“I truly believe this will be a historic moment in storytelling,” Brinkerhoff says. “There’s nothing like this in the world as far as we know.”

Artists from Las Vegas, Santa Fe and abroad are collaborating to complete the project.

“Spencer Olsen is working with 15 Las Vegas artists,” Brinkerhoff says. “We want the local art scene to feel represented. We’re not coming in and dropping something down, but becoming part of the community.”

The aesthetic will feature what Brinkerhoff describes as Meow Wolf’s “gritty” style. And the $40 million budget — a significant increase over the $3 million invested in Santa Fe — will contribute to the exhibit’s video, digital and multichannel sound system.

“In Las Vegas, we’re leaning into the creative, magical high-tech otherworldly environment,” Brinkerhoff says. “This show will be unique in that way.”

Related

Area15 bringing art, tech, Meow Wolf experience to Las Vegas

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

Entertainment
Meow Wolf opening an "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas
Meow Wolf opening "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Yard House margarita changes color in the glass
The cocktail, as made by lead bartender Taylor Cole at Town Square in Las Vegas, changes from deep blue to magenta because of a chemical reaction between its butterfly pea flowers and citrus agave. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Black History Month Festival
Las Vegas residents gathered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd, to celebrate Black History Month. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You Can Design With 3D Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum
You Can Design With 3d Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Champagne vending machine at Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas
One of only a few in the country, the Moët & Chandon machine at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas is stocked with Imperial Rose for Valentine’s Day. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas Valentine’s Day desserts
Mio Ogasawara of Sweets Raku and Rebecca Bills of Gen3 Hospitality in Las Vegas create elaborate Valentine’s Day desserts. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
One Night For One Drop
Cirque du Soleil cast and crew donate their time and talent to this year's "One Night For One Drop" performance at the "O" Theatre in the Bellagio. The event takes place March 8, 2019, and benefits the One Drop organization. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Chinese New Year Parade
Chinese New Year parade takes place on Fremont Street. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Manzo restaurant a key part of Eataly
Nicole Brisson, executive chef of Eataly, at Park MGM in Las Vegas, talks about new restaurant.
Designer Makes Festival-style Crowns
Designer at MAGIC trade show Makes Festival-style Crowns (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Excalibur Raises tent that will house "Fuerza Bruta" show
Workers at Excalibur raised a tent, which will be the home of "Fuerza Bruta," a temporary show that will run from March 7 to September 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roc Boots Make For Glittery Festival Wear
With 3-inch-tall chunky heels, cleated platforms, and sparkly glitter, you’ll want to wear these to dance the night away. Sally Cull, product and development for Roc Boots Australia, assures you that you can. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get A Custom-painted Jacket At Las Vegas Fashion Event
On the first of the two-night Commotion event, clothing brands connected with consumers, offering shopping, giveaways and customization opportunities. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian Celebrates The "Year Of The Pig"
The Venetian hosted dancers to celebrate the Chinese New Year and "Year of the Pig." The dancers performed a traditional eye-dotting ceremony and lion dance. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pepe the truffle-hunting dog
Jose Andres knows that quality black truffles can also be found in his native Spain. He’ll be sharing some with the world for a week, starting Monday. From Feb. 11-17, his Cosmopolitan restaurant Jaleo will be showcasing four special dishes made with Spanish truffles discovered by the truffle-hunting dogs of his friend Nacho Ramírez Monfort. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Abou-Ganim mixes drink at Libertine Social
Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist, helped change the cocktail culture in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masaharu Morimoto talks ramen in Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto talks about bringing a ramen restaurant to Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto considering full-time Las Vegas ramen spot
Morimoto talks about a full-time ramen spot in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new home at Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is working it's way to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has been moved to its permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new Las Vegas home
The famous and newly restored Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES final night showcases Drake at XS Nightclub
Drake performed for CES attendees and club-goers at XS Nightclub in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019 Has A Cordless Hair Dryer
CES Has A Cordless Hair Dryer (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Home Front Page Footer Listing