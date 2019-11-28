Merry or scary? Flowchart leads to your perfect Las Vegas Christmas
For some of you, there’s no place like a concert or a skating rink for the holidays, and that’s great. Others, though, may like their seasonal chills to come more from terror than the weather.
There isn’t a wrong or right way to celebrate this time of year — even if you go all out for Boxing Day.
Others, though, may like their seasonal chills to come more from terror than the weather, and an interactive evening with a European goat demon may be just what Santa ordered.
Follow the flowchart below for a look at local Christmas events, ranging from the traditional to the unconventional.