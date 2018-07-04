Arts & Culture

Metal sculptor creates ‘Vegas Strong’ tribute

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2018 - 4:41 pm
 

Metal artist Nicholas Yust will have about a dozen works on display — and for sale — during meet-and-greet appearances Friday and Saturday at Wyland Gallery in Planet Hollywood Resort’s Miracle Mile Shops.

But it’s the 13th, not-for-sale work that has a special Las Vegas link.

Yust created the heart-shaped metal wall sculpture, titled “Vegas Strong,” over a two-week period in response to the Oct. 1 mass shooting on the Strip.

“I wanted to let the people of Las Vegas know the entire U.S. was thinking of them,” the Cincinnati-based artist said in a telephone interview. “I was wanting to do a piece ever since the tragedy occurred.”

The 35-by-36-inch sculpture — which features an abstract American flag, layered with a bent and twisted piece of aluminum — represents “the patriotism underneath we all have,” Yust says. “It can be tattered, but not destroyed.”

After this weekend’s debut, “Vegas Strong” will remain at Wyland Gallery until the Las Vegas Office of Cultural Affairs reviews his donation offer. (Ally Haynes-Hamblen, director of Las Vegas’ Office of Cultural Affairs, reports that her office processed more than 50 donation requests in the first six months following the Oct. 1 shooting.)

The artist’s connection to Las Vegas extends beyond “Vegas Strong,” however.

For the past decade, he’s been a regular visitor to Artexpo Las Vegas and other World Market Center showcases, which he describes as a gateway to the West Coast for artists looking to connect with designers and art consultants.

He estimates he’s sold 25 to 50 of his metal sculptures to local collectors, with his commercial work on display in businesses, hotels, casinos — and at Wyland Gallery.

But Yust’s frequent trips to Las Vegas also have given him an appreciation for the city itself, which he describes as “a melting pot for design” and one of his favorite cities.

“Being from the Midwest,” he says, “Las Vegas brings to me the quintessential feeling of ‘Bright Lights, Big City.’ ”

Art, engineering mix

For those who think art and science are mutually exclusive, artist Nicholas Yust has two words: guess again.

The art came first for the Cincinnati-based Yust, but science helped him shape that artistic vision, as he demonstrates in the three-dimensional metal sculptures that are his trademark.

Yust began his collegiate career studying art at the University of Cincinnati, focusing on abstract oil pastels and interior architecture.

“But I got bored,” he admits. So he transferred to Ohio’s Wright State University and earned two engineering degrees: a bachelor’s in materials engineering and a master’s in metallurgical engineering.

Yust also worked as an engineer at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and General Electric, and his engineering experience plays into the art he creates in his Cincinnati studio.

Studying the transformation of metals — “thermal, electrical, mechanical and chemical” — enables the artist to have a visual understanding of what’s happening at a microscopic level, he says.

So when chemical reactions are occurring, Yust says, he not only takes advantage of those physical changes but knows why they’re happening.

Aiding those effects: such tools as cutting torches and grinders.

Progressing from aluminum panels to free-standing sculptures, Yust developed more than a dozen unique grind patterns — and experimented with transparent coatings that allow those grind patterns to be seen through a spectrum of colors. That, in turn, evolved into an atomized acrylic painting process for metal.

“You can’t really see what’s going on in metals,” he says. “You really have to have imagination to understand what’s happening.”

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow

@CarolSCling on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas
Over 40,000 People Attend The 4th Of July Parade In Summerlin In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison honored at memorial service
A memorial service was conducted for Richard "Old Man" Harrison at Palm Mortuary in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 1, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
5 must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
Five must-see bands at Warped Tour 2018
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table.
This Banana Split In Las Vegas Is Made With Fire And Liquid Nitrogen Right At Your Table. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster
Pixar Pier At Disneyland Is Open With New Food And A New Roller Coaster (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland
Here's What It's Like To Ride The New Incredicoaster At Disneyland (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Get a sneak peek at Palace Station's newest renovations
Station Casinos spokesperson Lori Nelson gives a first look at what Palace Station's $192 million renovation will bring. Some areas will begin opening to the public next week according to Nelson. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas
You Can Only Get The 11-pound 8-person Burger In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Paul McCartney is worth over $1 billion
Sir Paul McCartney is one of the most celebrated and accomplished musicians in history. He just turned 76 on June 18. McCartney grew to international fame with the Beatles and went on to become a wildly successful solo musician. Paul McCartney’s net worth is estimated at $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, McCartney landed the No. 13 spot on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid musicians, earning $54 million for the year. On Thursday, June 20, McCartney will release a double A-side single featuring two new songs, "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me." McCartney has yet to announce a title of his new album or when it will be released. Th album is expected to be released before he headlines the Austin City Limits Music fest in October.
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas
Bellagio's New Conservatory Brings Italian Summer To Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
Kari Curletto of Las Vegas put over 500 hours into making her toilet paper wedding dress. (Courtesy Kari Curletto)
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France
The Real Crepe In Las Vegas Serves Authentic Crepes In The Style Of Brittany, France. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
New Marilyn Musical Brings Screen Icons Life To Strip
Paris Las Vegas hosts musical bio featuring new, old tunes. (Carol Cling Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
Vegas' hottest concerts of the summer
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas
We Taste-tested The Best Doughnut Shops In Las Vegas. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
More in Arts & Culture
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Arts & Culture Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like