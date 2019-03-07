Mint 400 parties highlight downtown Las Vegas event

Michael Grimm (Courtesy)

Michael Grimm (Courtesy)

Parties, challenges precede Mint 400

The Mint 400 off-road race takes place in Primm this weekend, which means events and parties through Friday on Fremont Street. From meet-and-greets to block parties to pit crew challenges, there’s something for just about everyone — and those are just part of what’s planned for Thursday. For a full schedule of events, go to themint400.com.

^

Talking about a life of crime

The Neon Museum will present “The Passion of the Heist: A Slot Cheat Lifts the Lid on a Life of Crime” at 7 p.m. Thursday in its historic courtroom. Dick Charlesworth made a career of cheating slot machines, counterfeiting money and a vast array of illegal hustles. In this rare speaking engagement, he’ll discuss how he and his crew operated. The presentation is free with museum admission, or for members. 300 Stewart Ave., themobmuseum.org

^

A.D. Hopkins to sign books Thursday

Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame journalist A.D. Hopkins will read from his debut novel, “The Boys Who Woke Up Early,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the new location of The Writer’s Block bookstore, 519 S. Sixth St. (at Bonneville Avenue). Set in western Virginia at the end of the Eisenhower administration, it’s the story of the troubled young Stony, who is drawn into a fantasy world of playing private detective. The free event is open to the public and will include refreshments. thewritersblock.org

^

Art in the park on Sunday afternoon

March’s second Sunday is this weekend, which means the return of the Second Sunday Art show at Downtown Container Park. The free event, which includes live entertainment, runs from 2-6 p.m. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Grimm plans Mardi Gras concerts

“America’s Got Talent” Season 5 winner Michael Grimm will bring a touch of Mardi Gras to The Smith Center on Tuesday and again on March 26. Grimm and his band, Delta Bound, will perform a set of Mardi Gras favorites mixed with “some New Orleans originals,” during an 8 p.m. show at Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at the center, 361 Symphony Park Ave. Tickets start at $30. thesmithcenter.com

^

Got an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.