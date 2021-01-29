Mob Museum program explores African-American history

A Mob Museum panel discussion will feature four African-American pioneers and chroniclers of the African-American experience here.

Mayor Oscar Goodman administers the oath of office to David Washington, Las Vegas' first African-American fire chief. (Courtesy David Washington)

LaVerne Ligon, shown here in a 1972 photo, was dance captain for the Strip’s first all-Black line of showgoirls in “Hallelujah Hollywood” at the then-MGM Grand. She will be a panelist in The Mob Museum's “Celebrating Black Life in Las Vegas: Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future." (Courtesy LaVerne Ligon)

The Mob Museum will sponsor a Feb. 17 program that will look back at the role African-American residents have played in the development of Las Vegas and look forward to what might come next.

“Celebrating Black Life in Las Vegas: Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future” will be a panel discussion featuring four African-American pioneers and chroniclers of the African-American experience here.

Scheduled to participate are: Claytee D. White, director of the Oral History Research Center at UNLV Libraries; Brenda Williams, president of the Westside School Alumni Foundation, who also was the first Black woman to be appointed to Las Vegas City Council, and was the first Black female member of the city’s planning commission; David Washington, Las Vegas’ first Black fire chief, who retired from the department after 33 years of service; and LaVerne Ligon, who was dance captain for the Strip’s first all-Black line of showgirls in “Hallelujah Hollywood!” at the then-MGM Grand.

With such accomplished panelists, it would seem challenging to focus a conversation that fits a scheduled 90-minute running time.

“This is what I’m currently working through,” Moderator Shakala Alvaranga says with a laugh. Alvaranga, who is also The Mob Museum’s director of public programs, says, “What I’ve been trying to focus on is the history of West Las Vegas, because I believe knowing the history of the Westside is crucial to understanding” African-American history here.

Alvranga plans to include a discussion of the HUNDRED — Historic Urban Neighborhood Design Redevelopment — Plan, a city initiative to redevelop the historic West Las Vegas neighborhood.

The panel discussion is being held in honor of Black History Month.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone, but especially for Black folks, and we wanted to create a safe space where we may be able to heal, to laugh, to educate, and to celebrate our achievements, which are often overlooked,” Alvaranga says.

The past year has seen”productive conversations surrounding race, and I think it’s crucial we have those conversations together,” she says.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. in the Historic Courtroom on the second floor of the Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave.

A limited number of guests may watch the program in person, and the museum also will offer a livestream on its website. Live tickets, which include museum admission, are $16.95 for Nevada residents and $29.95 for program admission. (The livestream option will be free to the public via the museum’s webpage.) themobmuseum.org

