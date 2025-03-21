Monolith appears at Seven Magic Mountains installation in Las Vegas desert

The Nevada Museum of Art says a “monolith” appeared at the Seven Magic Mountains art installation overnight in the Las Vegas desert.

Visitors stop by to see the Seven Magic Mountains art installation on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, near Jean. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Nevada Museum of Art says a “monolith” appeared at the Seven Magic Mountains art installation overnight Friday in the Las Vegas desert.

According to the museum, the appearance of the item was “unexpected” and officials did not grant permission for it to be placed there.

The colorful Seven Magic Mountains art installation, designed by Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone, is located near Jean Dry Lake and Interstate 15, about 10 miles south of the Las Vegas Strip.

In an email Friday, the museum said they believe that the item was installed overnight.

“Las Vegas Pavers is on their way to the Seven Magic Mountains site now to remove the 12-foot+ monolith with a crane,” Nevada Museum of Art’s Valerie Primeau said. “This will allow the artwork to return to how the artist originally intended.”

Last June, the Metropolitan Police Department said a “mysterious monolith” was discovered by members of its search and rescue team near the Gass Peak trail, which is located north of the Las Vegas Valley.