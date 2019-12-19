More mature ‘Nutcracker’ among downtown Las Vegas happenings

(Getty Images)

This is not your typical ‘Nutcracker’

While “The Nutcracker” is a holiday tradition for many, it clearly isn’t for everyone. For those who like things a bit more risqué than what the Nevada Ballet Theatre is offering at The Smith Center, Majestic Repertory Theatre will premiere its “Red Hot Nutcracker” on Friday. The burlesque show is billed as “a red-hot holiday adventure to the magical Land of Sweets.” There will be four showings for guests 18 and older at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Dec. 27-28. Tickets are $30. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com.

Still time for a chat with Santa Claus

Downtown Container Park will offer a final chance for kids to have their pictures taken with Santa on Saturday. Old Saint Nick will be on hand from 1 to 4 p.m. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Cheer on the LV Bowl teams at rally

The Fremont Street Experience will host a pep rally on Friday in advance of Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl at Sam Boyd Stadium. Radio personality Chet Buchanan will host the festivities with the bands, cheerleaders and mascots of the Boise State Broncos and Washington Huskies. The rally will run from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Third Street Stage, near the D Las Vegas, Four Queens and Fremont casinos. vegasexperience.com,lvbowl.com

At the intersection of art and burlesque

This week includes the third Thursday of the month, which means it’s another chance to channel your muse by drawing beautiful sexy ladies at Artifice. Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School returns to the Arts District watering hole with two beautiful models: burlesque superstar Darby Fox and pinup model Sarah Vamp. The artsy festivities run from 8 to 11 p.m. 1025 First St., drsketchy.com, artificebarlv.com

Guest chef to fix 10-course feast

Chef Oscar Amador of EDO Tapas will host a 10-course yakitori omakase dinner on Sunday at Hatsumi, 1028 E. Fremont Street. The chef says his approach for the meal “will be to bring the rich Barcelona seafood & Iberico pig culture into Japanese cuisine.” There are three seatings available, and tickets are $55. 1028 E. Fremont St., secretburger.com

