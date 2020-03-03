Moth StorySLAM coming to Las Vegas in April

Open-mic storytelling series will become a monthly event after kickoff at this year’s Believer Festival.

Nestor Gomez told his story about crossing the border into the United States illegally as a child at The Moth Mainstage at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering at Elko Nev. Feb. 4, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

Teresa Jordan told her story about closing up the foreclosed ranch that had been owned by her family for a century and how she found her strength that summer. at The Moth Mainstage at the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering at Elko Nev. Feb. 4, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

Las Vegas will be the home of a monthly Moth storytelling showcase beginning in April.

Las Vegas StorySLAM is scheduled to debut April 29 at The Believer Festival, the Beverly Rogers, Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute and The Moth announced Monday.

The Moth, which produces the award-winning “Moth Radio Hour” that airs on more than 500 public radio stations, selected Las Vegas as a permanent site for its new open-mic storytelling series. BMI will serve as community partner for the series.

Las Vegas StorySLAM will kick off this year’s Believer Festival, according to Sara Ortiz, festival director. The event is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 29 at Fremont Country Club, 601 E. Fremont St. Tickets are to go on sale next week at believerfestival.org.

Hosting the first Las Vegas StorySLAM will be Dan Kennedy, podcast host and Moth performer. According to BMI, 10 storytellers whose names are selected from a hat will share stories revolving around the theme “True Vegas.” Applicants are asked to write a five-minute story about life in the valley, and one will be chosen Las Vegas StorySLAM champion.

The fourth annual Believer Festival runs from April 29 to May 2 at locations in and around Las Vegas. It’s named for The Believer, the literary and culture journal published by Black Mountain Institute at UNLV, and is described by BMI as “a roving celebration of writing, music, film, comedy and visual arts.”

Among the artists, writers and performers scheduled to participate this year are Kaveh Akbar, Kristen Arnett, Marie-Helene Bertino, Stephanie Dinkins, Lisa Ko, Jean Grae and the band Y La Bamba. Also scheduled is the performance of dance piece at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area created by choreographer Annie-B Parson.

Believer Festival information is at believerfestival.org.