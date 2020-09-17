Moulin Rouge sign at Neon Museum is lit up once again
For the first time since arriving at The Neon Museum Boneyard, the iconic Moulin Rouge sign has been brought to life again.
The monumental Moulin Rouge letters, weighing in at as much as 1,200 pounds, have been rearranged to more accurately portray how the sign was originally displayed in 1955.
In total, it took 293 hours and 832 feet of neon tubing to complete the project.
The relighting Wednesday night was a private event with Cedric Crear, Las Vegas city councilman, and Claytee White, director of UNLV’s Oral History Research Center.
The marquee now joins the growing number of illuminated Las Vegas neon signs on display in the Boneyard.
The Moulin Rouge Hotel was famous for being the first major racially integrated casino, and in March of 1960, it played a crucial role in ending segregation in Las Vegas.
Its sign was designed by one of the few female sign designers of the era, Betty Willis, who also designed the “Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas” sign.
“We are thrilled to re-electrify the historic Moulin Rouge sign and illuminate this monumental piece of Las Vegas history,” said Rob McCoy, president and chief executive officer of The Neon Museum, in a statement.
