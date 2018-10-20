Music icons photographed by music icons on display in Las Vegas

Neal Preston Queen frontman Freddie Mercury at London’s Wembley Stadium in 1986, where 70,000 were in attendance.

Neal Preston Stevie Nicks performs on a windy day in Venice Beach, California, in 1981.

Deborah Anderson Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon and his first wife, Cynthia, turned his photography hobby into a second career.

Nikki Sixx Musician Nikki Sixx shoots a selfie.

Stevie Nicks. Bob Marley. Bono. Freddie Mercury.

These are just a few of the music industry icons who’ve been photographed by three men who are icons in their own right.

The Carnevale Gallery at Caesars Palace is hosting the exhibit “Rock in Las Vegas,” featuring photography by Julian Lennon, son of John Lennon; Motley Crue co-founder Nikki Sixx; and veteran rock photographer Neal Preston. The exhibit runs through Oct. 28.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily; admission is free. carnevalegallery.com