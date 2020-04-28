Neon Museum to reopen May 22 with $10 locals’ tickets

The museum will limit the number of visitors, do temperature screenings and have staff wear masks and gloves.

Art piece "Betelgeuse Sign" by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Visitors to the Neon Boneyard will be able to see the recently re-lamped and electrified Stardust sign. (The Vox Agency)

The recently restored Ugly Duckling sign at the Neon Museum in downtown Las Vegas on Thursday, July 11, 2019. The sign was originally located on East Fremont Street at Ugly Duckling Car Sales. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Neon Museum is selling tickets and locals’ discounts online for visits starting May 22.

It will be the first time visitors are allowed in the museum since the coronavirus shutdown in March.

Southern Nevadans will be able to purchase discounted general admission and tickets to three new versions of the “Brilliant!” show for $10 each.

New public health protocols will greet guests on Memorial Day weekend and beyond, including:

• No-touch digital forehead thermometers will be used to screen staff and guests.

• The number of people admitted into the museum will be limited to account for social distancing.

• New protective equipment will be installed at the museum’s front desk.

• All staff will be provided with face masks and gloves.

• All frequently touched surfaces will be wiped down at least once an hour.

“When stay-at-home restrictions are lifted, we extend a special invitation to our local community to come enjoy Las Vegas’ crown jewel and the United States’ No. 1 open-air museum,” said Rob McCoy, president and chief executive officer. “We are especially looking forward to our visitors experiencing three new iterations of ‘Brilliant!’ ”

The new versions of “Brilliant!” celebrate distinctive themes — Wildest West, Atomic Tourism and Golden Age of Las Vegas — with each incorporating different musical soundtracks and video footage. During each showing, which lasts about 25 minutes, visitors will listen to music by multiple artists and see vintage video projections spanning the decades.

Visitors to the Neon Boneyard will be able to see the recently relamped and electrified Stardust sign, and four Tim Burton artworks from “Lost Vegas” that remain in the permanent collection: Lost Vegas Sign Tower, Neon Wall Grid, Betelgeuse sign and Guns “N” Booze.

770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, neonmuseum.org

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com.