Nevada art exhibition portrays state flowers — QUIZ

Virginia: Flowering Dogwood John Przybys Las Vegas Review-Journal

Xiaoyan Wang art exhibition John Przybys Las Vegas Review-Journal

Syringa, Idaho, oil on canvas Xiaoyan Wang

Violet: Rhode Island, oil on canvas Xiaoyan Wang

Sagebrush: Nevada, oil on canvas Xiaoyan Wang

Peony: Indiana, oil on canvas Xiaoyan Wang

Bitterroot: Montana, oil on canvas Xiaoyan Wang

Magnolia: Mississippi, oil on canvas Xiaoyan Wang

Xiaoyan Wang

Every state has its flower — Nevada’s is the sagebrush — and Xiaoyan Wang has spent several years capturing the beauty of each state’s namesake flora in the form of oil paintings.

An exhibition of her work, “The Soul of Flowers: 50 State Flowers of the United States,” opened earlier this month in The Studio gallery at the Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave.

Wang was born in Hebei province, China, and graduated with honors from Beijing Arts Academy. Her work has been shown in galleries in Europe, Asia and the United States.

Wang spent six years on her state flowers collection, researching each state’s flower before beginning to capture it on canvas. To do so, she employed a technique called gongbi painting, which involves using precise brush strokes and fine detailing to create a realistic portrayal of a subject.

The exhibit runs through June 4.