‘Peter Pan’ swoops onto stage with Nevada Ballet — PHOTOS

The Smith Center transformed into Neverland for the world premiere of “Peter Pan,” a re-imagined version of choreographer Trey McIntyre’s production that originally debuted in 2002.
The Nevada Ballet is putting on performances of the show from April 19 through Sunday. It features brand-new costumes and sets designed by SIX the Musical set designer Emma Bailey. The costumes and sets were designed in Scotland and brought to America by boat.
While Nevada Ballet’s audiences have been the first to ever see this production, it will also be performed for audiences in Columbus, Ohio, and Fort Worth, Texas. Dancers rehearsed for seven weeks at Nevada Ballet’s studio in Summerlin.
This is the last performance of the company’s season. It also marks the end of a chapter for dancer Emma McGirr, who stars as Wendy in Nevada Ballet’s performances and will retire from the company after this season.
Jack Grohmann, bottom, lifts up Emma McGirr during a dress rehearsal for “Peter Pan” at the Nevada Ballet studio Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wigs for “Peter Pan” sit out in the Nevada ballet costume studio Friday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zack Kushubar, who performs as Captain Hook, gets his makeup done before a dress rehearsal for “Peter Pan” at Nevada Ballet’s studio Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Captain Hook dances during a dress rehearsal for “Peter Pan” at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts Friday, April 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zack Kushubar, who performs as Captain Hook, gets his makeup done before a dress rehearsal for “Peter Pan” at Nevada Ballet’s studio Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A prop for “Peter Pan” sits in a storage box at the Nevada Ballet studio Friday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dancers rehearse “Peter Pan” at the Nevada Ballet studio Friday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Props for “Peter Pan” sit on a table Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Captain Hook and Peter Pan battle during a dress rehearsal for “Peter Pan” at the Smith Center for Performing Arts Friday, April 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Props for “Peter Pan” sit against a wall inside of the Nevada Ballet studio Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tinker Bell dances during “Peter Pan” at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts Friday, April 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Parts of the alligator sit out inside of the Nevada Ballet studio Friday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Young Captain Hook leads the alligator in during a dress rehearsal scene for “Peter Pan” at the Nevada Ballet studio Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Captain Hook surrenders after being eaten by an alligator during “Peter Pan” at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts Friday, April 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mallory Sweeney sits in her costume makeup and wig before a dress rehearsal for “Peter Pan” at the Nevada Ballet studio Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Stars on the stage curtain for “Peter Pan” decorate the set at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts Friday, April 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Lost Boys dance during the world premiere of “Peter Pan” at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts Friday, April 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dancers perform during a dress rehearsal for “Peter Pan” at the Nevada Ballet studio Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Emma McGirr dances across the floor during a dress rehearsal for “Peter Pan” at the Nevada Ballet studio Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Dancers dressed as mermaids giggle during a rehearsal for the world premiere of “Peter Pan” at the Nevada ballet studio Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A mermaid dances on stage during a dress rehearsal for “Peter Pan” at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts Friday, April 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Amira Catlett Vargas sews together a costume for “Peter Pan” inside of the Nevada Ballet costume studio Friday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cheyenne Wise, a stitcher, sews together a costume in the Nevada Ballet wardrobe studio Friday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fellow dancers lift Robert Fulton, a dancer with the Nevada Ballet, during a dress rehearsal for “Peter Pan” at the Nevada Ballet studio Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jack Grohmann, who stars as Peter Pan in “Peter Pan”, sits during a dress rehearsal scene at the Nevada Ballet studio Friday, April 11, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Peter Pan onstage at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts Friday, April 18, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The crowd claps during opening night of “Peter Pan” at Smith Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)