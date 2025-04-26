‘Peter Pan’ swoops onto stage with Nevada Ballet — PHOTOS

The Smith Center transformed into Neverland for the world premiere of “Peter Pan,” a re-imagined version of choreographer Trey McIntyre’s production.

Emma McGirr, who is retiring from the Nevada Ballet dance company after this performance run, takes her bow during opening night of “Peter Pan” at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Smith Center transformed into Neverland for the world premiere of “Peter Pan,” a re-imagined version of choreographer Trey McIntyre’s production that originally debuted in 2002.

The Nevada Ballet is putting on performances of the show from April 19 through Sunday. It features brand-new costumes and sets designed by SIX the Musical set designer Emma Bailey. The costumes and sets were designed in Scotland and brought to America by boat.

While Nevada Ballet’s audiences have been the first to ever see this production, it will also be performed for audiences in Columbus, Ohio, and Fort Worth, Texas. Dancers rehearsed for seven weeks at Nevada Ballet’s studio in Summerlin.

This is the last performance of the company’s season. It also marks the end of a chapter for dancer Emma McGirr, who stars as Wendy in Nevada Ballet’s performances and will retire from the company after this season.